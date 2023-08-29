IgniteTech Announces GenAI Transformation Across its Entire Software Portfolio with CoPilot

News provided by

Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions, Inc.

29 Aug, 2023, 14:45 ET

As part of its visionary commitment to pioneering next-gen enterprise solutions, IgniteTech is set to introduce GenAI components to all its software products.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteTech, the enterprise software powerhouse known as "Where Software Goes to Thrive™," today unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to bolster its entire portfolio of over 50 software products with GenAI capabilities. Building on the recent success of the Jive CoPilot™ addition, IgniteTech will introduce the "CoPilot" GenAI component to every product, advancing its position at the forefront of software companies with GenAI-driven enterprise solutions.

Each product in the extensive IgniteTech lineup will soon have its own CoPilot, harnessing the transformative power of GenAI. Whether it's the Jive CoPilot, DNN CoPilot, or any other product in the lineup, users can expect a leap in functionality, utility, and overall user experience.

After the swift integration and success of Jive CoPilot™ introduced shortly after Jive joined the IgniteTech family, the company recognized the vast potential of GenAI across the board. Not only does Jive CoPilot harness GenAI for sophisticated data summarization, Q&A capabilities, and advanced search, but some of Jive's largest global customers are already actively exploring and benefiting from this groundbreaking capability. This real-world application and positive reception from top-tier clients showcased the immense possibilities GenAI can introduce to enterprise software.

Eric Vaughan, IgniteTech's CEO, remarked on this significant initiative, "With Jive CoPilot, we showcased our dedication to integrating cutting-edge GenAI technology. Now, we're excited to embark on this transformative journey for our entire product range. Our GenAI-first strategy underpins our vision for the future of enterprise software - making it smarter, more responsive, and infinitely more efficient."

As the tech industry continues its rapid evolution, IgniteTech remains focused on staying ahead of the curve, ensuring its clients always have access to the most advanced tools available. The comprehensive integration of the CoPilot GenAI enhancements across the entire product range solidifies IgniteTech's reputation as a trailblazer in the next generation of enterprise software solutions.

About IgniteTech

Founded in 2010, IgniteTech is one of the world's leading enterprise software companies and a proud member of the privately-held ESW Capital group. Staying true to its corporate vision, "Where Software Goes to Thrive™," IgniteTech continues to grow predominantly through acquisitions. It remains committed to its three pillars: 1) safeguarding and stabilizing its acquisitions; 2) innovating continuously and transitioning to the AWS cloud; and 3) providing unparalleled value through its unique Netflix-style software subscription, offering customers access to every product in its solution suites.

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]

For Business Inquiries: [email protected]

Follow: LinkedIn / Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196810/CoPilot_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions, Inc.

Also from this source

IgniteTech Announces GenAI Transformation Across its Entire Software Portfolio with CoPilot

IgniteTech lance CoPilot, un assistant d'IA générative pour Jive

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.