IgniteTech Unveils Adminio™ AI, Transforming Meeting Scheduling Through Intelligent Email Orchestration

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteTech, the enterprise software powerhouse known for leading the AI transformation revolution, today announced Adminio™ AI , a groundbreaking, patent-pending platform that eliminates the tedious back-and-forth of meeting coordination through intelligent, persona-based AI assistants. Building on the proven technology foundation of IgniteTech's Eloquens® AI and MyPersonas® platforms, Adminio AI advances the company's vision of putting powerful AI capabilities in the hands of business professionals. The announcement was made at GenAI Expo during IgniteTech's keynote address kicking off the event held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where IgniteTech serves as Presenting Sponsor.

"Scheduling meetings consumes valuable hours every week that could be spent on actual work," said Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech. "The data is staggering: professionals waste 3 hours per week managing calendars, that's 7.5% of work time just coordinating schedules. Poor scheduling costs businesses $100 billion annually in lost productivity, translating to $25,000 per employee per year. With Adminio AI, we're giving every professional their own AI executive assistant that works entirely through email. Just CC your Adminio AI assistant on any scheduling request and they handle everything: checking calendars, coordinating time zones, negotiating times, and confirming meetings. No booking links. No friction. Just booked time," added Vaughan.

Adminio AI operates as a named persona – like a real executive assistant – that users interact with conversationally via email. Each user gives their Adminio AI assistant a name and CC's them on scheduling requests, just as they would a human EA. The platform works on the customer's own domain, ensuring seamless brand integration and eliminating the friction of external email addresses. The AI handles multi-party coordination across time zones, manages calendar conflicts, and maintains context throughout complex negotiations. When situations require higher-touch coordination or human judgment, Adminio AI automatically brings the designated human manager into the conversation via CC, ensuring critical decisions always have human oversight. This "Human-In-The-Loop" facility is a hallmark of all IgniteTech's enterprise-grade AI innovations.

Built on IgniteTech's patent-pending AI technology from Eloquens AI, Adminio AI delivers enterprise-grade capabilities from day one. The platform offers comprehensive integration with Microsoft 365, Google Gmail and GFI's KerioConnect®, making it accessible to organizations of all sizes regardless of their email infrastructure.

Key features include:

Works on your domain name, not a third-party address Persona-Based Interaction: Users name their AI assistant and interact naturally via CC or direct email

Each Adminio AI persona has a designated human manager who gets CC'd when higher-touch coordination or problem-solving is needed Multi-Party Coordination: Seamlessly manages scheduling across internal and external participants

Automatically tracks and converts across global time zones Calendar Access Control: Permitted access to internal calendars drives intelligent coordination for external participants

Handles changes and conflicts through natural email dialogue Global Language Support: Native handling of over 160 languages without translation

GDPR and SOC-2 compliant with advanced protection for sensitive communications Regional Data Residency: Available in both EU and US regions to meet data sovereignty requirements

The platform emerged from IgniteTech's own AI internal effort to reduce the significant executive and administrative time consumed by traditional scheduling. The company's widely documented AI-first workforce evolution, which saw over 80% of staff replaced due to resistance to AI adoption , including Vaughan's own chief of staff, created the urgent need for an AI scheduling solution. "When I had a gap with someone in that role, I realized every professional faces this same challenge," said Vaughan. "Most people don't have the luxury of an executive assistant, and those who do are increasingly finding that traditional approaches can't keep pace with global, distributed teams that need 24x7 and multi-lingual capabilities." Early internal deployment demonstrated dramatic efficiency gains, with people reclaiming many hours per week previously lost to calendar coordination.

Adminio AI will launch in Q1 2026 in three editions to suit different organizational needs:

Professional Edition: Designed for individual professionals managing their own meeting coordination

Designed for individual professionals managing their own meeting coordination Business Edition: Optimized for small to medium teams requiring collaborative scheduling

Optimized for small to medium teams requiring collaborative scheduling Enterprise Edition: Built for large organizations with complex, high-volume scheduling needs across global teams

Each edition scales features like meeting volume, calendar integrations and number of managed relationships to match organizational requirements.

Be among the first to experience Adminio AI when it launches. Visit adminio.ai to sign up for early access and watch the product demo video.

About IgniteTech

Founded in 2010, IgniteTech is a leading AI-first enterprise software company. With a track record of successful acquisitions and rapid innovation, IgniteTech's solutions power businesses worldwide. The company's AI product portfolio includes MyPersonas® for cloning expertise, Eloquens® AI for intelligent email communication, and now Adminio™ AI for meeting coordination – all built on the company's patent-pending AI-enabled data structures.

