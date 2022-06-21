iHerb Announces Major Upgrade to its Rewards Program for its Millions of Customers Across The Globe

One of the largest U.S.-based Online Retailers of Nutritional Supplements, Health Food & Personal Care Introduces the World's Most Rewarding Credit Platform

PASADENA, Calif. , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb , a global leader in health and beauty e-commerce, is proud to announce an updated and expanded iHerb Rewards Program. With over 25 years of passionate focus on and dedication to customer service, iHerb has worked diligently to make significant upgrades to its groundbreaking Rewards Program to thank its customers from around the world for their support and loyalty.

iHerb is committed to offering new and existing customers amazing discounts, money back and educational resources in Rewards Credit. iHerb's review & earn feature provides insights and feedback from real buyers on their past purchases to help prospective shoppers make more informed choices. The feature also allows consumers to earn rewards for their participation, delivering added value and growing trust and loyalty between brand and shopper. Across its offerings, the program is specifically designed for iHerb to create meaningful engagement and build strong relationships with its customers, further demonstrating the company's commitment to providing unparalleled customer service, from start to finish of the e-commerce shopping journey.