imo Illuminates Video Calling: Introducing the Innovative 'Light' Feature for Brighter Conversations

News provided by

imo

20 Nov, 2023, 06:36 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular global instant messaging app, imo, has launched its latest feature, 'Light'. This innovative addition significantly enhances the user experience during video calls, especially in low-light conditions. The 'Light' feature aligns with imo's commitment to localisation and user-centric innovation.

The functionality of the 'Light' feature is both simple and ingenious. It transforms areas of the phone screen into a luminous frame, thereby improving the video quality in dim environments by up to 100%. This feature allows users to engage in video calls with enhanced clarity, making it possible to see faces clearly, even in poorly lit settings. The feature is also notably beneficial during unexpected power outages.

Arif Ahmed, an imo user, commented on the utility of this feature: "Video calling in dimly lit spaces has always been a challenge. The new 'Light' feature from imo has significantly improved this aspect, allowing me to communicate with friends and family comfortably. It's a game-changer, ensuring I no longer need to be in a well-lit room for clear video calls."

Mehran Kabir, Business Director of imo, stated, "At imo, addressing user needs has always been a key focus. Our research indicated that 35% of video calls on our platform are made in low-light conditions. The 'Light' feature is a direct response to this, underlining our commitment to enhancing user connectivity. This innovation is not just about technology; it's about empowering our users and bridging communication gaps. The positive feedback from our testing phase was a strong indicator of the feature's potential impact."

Over 30% of imo users adopted this feature during the testing phase. To access 'Light', users are required to update their imo application.

This feature underscores imo's dedication to delivering innovative solutions that facilitate seamless communication, enabling users to share significant moments effortlessly.

Download imo for free at https://imo.im/

About imo

imo is a global instant communication platform aiming to provide the most convenient, interactive, and fun way for people to connect. Through accessible audio and video communication services, imo connects over 200 million users in 62 languages across more than 170 countries and regions around the world. imo has been empowering people with the ability to connect over miles and boundaries between them.

