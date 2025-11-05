Improve International and The College of Health Partner to Shape the Future of Healthcare Education

SWINDON, United Kingdom, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Improve International, the global leader in postgraduate veterinary and healthcare education, today announced that it has joined forces with The College of Health, a leading higher education institution headquartered in the UK focused on chiropractic education.

This partnership marks a major milestone in Improve International's strategy to deliver market-leading healthcare education across multiple disciplines and geographies.

The College of Health offers a comprehensive portfolio of graduate and postgraduate qualifications in both human and animal chiropractic. These programmes will complement the world-class postgraduate veterinary and human healthcare training already delivered by Improve International.

Both organisations share a strong commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative education underpinned by respected and world class academic qualifications. Together, they will accelerate innovation in healthcare education, harnessing new technologies, advanced qualifications, and cutting-edge professional development methodologies.

"This partnership represents a pivotal step in our mission to support a broad range of healthcare professionals throughout their careers," said Heber Alves, CEO of Improve International. "By partnering with The College of Health, we are uniquely positioned to redefine the delivery of healthcare education in the UK and internationally."

Christina Cunliffe OBE, Principal of the College of Health, commented: "This collaboration with the Improve Group opens up exciting opportunities for growth, innovation, and knowledge exchange. With our shared vision and cultural alignment, we are perfectly placed to expand into new areas of healthcare education while continuing to deliver excellence for our students and partners."

About Improve International

Founded in 1998, Improve International is the global leader in postgraduate veterinary education, with a presence in over 20 countries and courses offered in nine languages. In February 2025, Improve International expanded into human healthcare education through the acquisition of Finium, a European specialist in human healthcare training with operations in Italy and Spain. This strategic move, combined with the latest partnership with The College of Health, positions Improve International as a multidisciplinary education provider across veterinary and human healthcare, delivering innovative, accessible, and multi modal training that empowers learners to advance their skills and careers worldwide.

About The College of Health

The College of Health, operating as the McTimoney College of Chiropractic, is a leading higher education institution specialising in human and animal chiropractic education. Established in the UK over 50 years ago, and with overseas centres in Spain and Hong Kong, its graduate and postgraduate programmes are recognised for their academic rigor, innovation, and contribution to advancing the chiropractic profession around the world.

