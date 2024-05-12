In Honor of Mother's Day, LILYSILK Proudly Supports Baby2Baby by Helping The Organization Provide 250,000 Diapers to Mothers and Their Babies Nationwide

Supporting Mothers and Children in Need Nationwide

NEW YORK, May 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Mother's Day, LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is proud to support the national non-profit organization Baby2Baby and help them provide 250,000 diapers to families in need across the United States.

This initiative is part of LILYSILK's commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and improving quality of life, aligning with its core values of compassion and corporate responsibility.



A Commitment to Making a Difference

Baby2Baby is a national nonprofit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and all the necessities that every child deserves. Nearly half of the families Baby2Baby serves are led by single mothers who often face difficult decisions such as choosing between buying food or diapers. Data reveal that one in two U.S. families struggles to afford enough diapers to keep their infant or child clean, dry, and healthy. When Baby2Baby provides essentials to children, families can spend their extremely limited resources on food and rent.

In the spirit of Mother's Day, LILYSILK encourages its community to share personal celebrations of motherhood. From cherished traditions to simple gestures of appreciation, these stories highlight the love and dedication of mothers everywhere. LILYSILK is grateful for the ongoing support from their customers and partners, which enables significant impacts on the lives of mothers and children nationwide.

"We are proud to support Baby2Baby and their mission to provide essential items to mothers and children in need," stated David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Mother's Day is not just a time for celebration but also a poignant reminder of the daily challenges many families endure. By providing these essential items, we aim to alleviate the burdens for mothers across the country and share joy on this special day."

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands and our care for one another and the planet is what drives us. We want to bring you ultimate comfort in every passing moment, every day and forevermore. For more information, visit LILYSILK's website.

