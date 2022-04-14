IN THE MIDST OF INFLATION, AND LOOMING FOOD SHORTAGES GOYA RENEWS COMMITMENT TO DONATE 300,000 POUNDS OF FOOD TO CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF NEW YORK

"During a time of crisis, inflation, and looming food shortages, the Goya family has worked courageously and tirelessly to provide nourishing food to those in need around the Country and around the globe. We are grateful to have our work and to have a purpose to rise every morning for God, our families and our Nation. As a result, throughout the year and especially during this Holy Season, we are proud to present the gift of the fruits of our labor to families in need serviced by Catholic Charities," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

The past few years have had a devastating impact on the health and economic security of families in New York's most vulnerable communities. Goya has been a supporter of Catholic Charities/ Feeding our Neighbors campaign for the past six years, donating a total of over 1.8 million pounds of food to people throughout New York City.

To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

Media contact: Natalie Maniscalco, [email protected], 1-845-659-6506

SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.