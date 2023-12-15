INDIAWOOD 2024: Transforming the Woodworking and Furniture Manufacturing Landscape in Asia

The event will feature a comprehensive line-up of seminars, workshops, and panel discussions led by experts and thought leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into emerging industry trends, sustainable practices, and innovative technologies.

Furniture & Kitchen manufacturers, architects, interior designers, timber traders, saw millers, builders, contractors, hardware distributors, dealers from all over the country and neighboring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the Middle-East & other international countries will be a part of this 5-day mega event.

The event has played a pivotal role in fostering growth within the woodworking sector in India. India's woodworking industry has seen remarkable progress over the years with an estimated value of USD 15.79 billion in 2023, projected to reach USD 26.85 billion by 2028, driven by a robust CAGR of 11.20% during 2023-2028.

"INDIAWOOD 2024 is more than just an exhibition; it's a dynamic marketplace that brings together visionaries and trailblazers in the woodworking and furniture manufacturing sectors," stated Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India. "This year's event is geared towards promoting innovation, sustainability, and lucrative business opportunities, solidifying India's position as a global leader in the industry."

THE MELTING POT OF TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS

Integration of advanced technology such as CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines, automation, and digital design software has enhanced precision, efficiency, and creativity in woodworking and furniture manufacturing processes in India. With the growing trend of urbanization and smaller living spaces, the demand for modular, multifunctional, and space-saving furniture has increased. INDIAWOOD consistently offers products, solutions and content across the entirety of the woodworking and furniture manufacturing sector, offering the most curated platform for the visitors.

