Individuals and Parents whose Children Were Under the Age of 13 and Watched Content for Children on YouTube Could Get Money from a $30 Million Settlement

News provided by

Silver Golub & Teitell LLP and Pritzker Levine LLP

Oct 23, 2025, 15:00 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by the law firms Silver Golub & Teitell LLP and Pritzker Levine LLP about the lawsuit Hubbard v. Google, No. 5:19-cv-07016 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division.

Google LLC and YouTube LLC ("Google") agreed to settle in a lawsuit that claims Google violated the law when it allegedly tracked and collected personal data about children under the age of 13 without parental consent. Google denies it did anything wrong.

Individuals are included if they (or their child) are people in the United States who, at any time from July 1, 2013 to April 1, 2020, were under 13 years old, and watched content allegedly directed to children on YouTube.

A $30 million Settlement Fund will be used to pay attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses; notice and administration costs; taxes; service awards to the Settlement Class Representative guardians; and money to eligible individuals.

Important Information and Dates:

  • To get a payment, individuals must submit a claim form online or by mail by January 21, 2026. If their claim is valid, they will get a proportional (or pro rata) payment from the Settlement Fund. Payment amounts will depend on the number of valid claim submissions.
  • Included individuals who want to keep their right to sue Google must exclude themselves from the Settlement by December 8, 2025.
  • Included individuals may object to the Settlement by December 8, 2025.
  • The Court will hold a Final Hearing on January 13, 2026 to consider if it will approve the Settlement and a request for attorneys' fees up to 30% of the Settlement Fund, plus reimbursement of expenses in an amount up to $250,000, and service awards up to $1,500 for each Settlement Class Representative guardian.

For more information:

SOURCE Silver Golub & Teitell LLP and Pritzker Levine LLP

Padres y tutores, cuyos hijos eran menores de 13 años y veían contenido infantil en YouTube podrían recibir dinero por un acuerdo de $30 millones

Las firmas de abogados Silver Golub & Teitell LLP y Pritzker Levine LLP publicaron la siguiente información sobre la demanda Hubbard contra Google, n....

未满13岁时曾在YouTube观看儿童内容的个人及其家长可通过3000万美元和解金获得赔偿

以下内容由Silver Golub & Teitell律师事务所和Pritzker Levine律师事务所就Hubbard诉Google案（美国加利福尼亚州北区联邦地区法院圣何塞分院，案号：5:19-cv-07016）发布。 Google LLC和YouTube...
