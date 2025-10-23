Individuals and Parents whose Children Were Under the Age of 13 and Watched Content for Children on YouTube Could Get Money from a $30 Million Settlement

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by the law firms Silver Golub & Teitell LLP and Pritzker Levine LLP about the lawsuit Hubbard v. Google, No. 5:19-cv-07016 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division.

Google LLC and YouTube LLC ("Google") agreed to settle in a lawsuit that claims Google violated the law when it allegedly tracked and collected personal data about children under the age of 13 without parental consent. Google denies it did anything wrong.

Individuals are included if they (or their child) are people in the United States who, at any time from July 1, 2013 to April 1, 2020, were under 13 years old, and watched content allegedly directed to children on YouTube.

A $30 million Settlement Fund will be used to pay attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses; notice and administration costs; taxes; service awards to the Settlement Class Representative guardians; and money to eligible individuals.

Important Information and Dates:

To get a payment, individuals must submit a claim form online or by mail by January 21, 2026 . If their claim is valid, they will get a proportional (or pro rata ) payment from the Settlement Fund. Payment amounts will depend on the number of valid claim submissions.

. If their claim is valid, they will get a proportional (or ) payment from the Settlement Fund. Payment amounts will depend on the number of valid claim submissions. Included individuals who want to keep their right to sue Google must exclude themselves from the Settlement by December 8, 2025.

Included individuals may object to the Settlement by December 8, 2025 .

. The Court will hold a Final Hearing on January 13, 2026 to consider if it will approve the Settlement and a request for attorneys' fees up to 30% of the Settlement Fund, plus reimbursement of expenses in an amount up to $250,000, and service awards up to $1,500 for each Settlement Class Representative guardian.

For more information:

Visit: www.YouTubePrivacySettlement.com

Email: [email protected]

Call: 1-877-390-3347

Write to: YouTube Privacy Settlement, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173131, Milwaukee, WI 53217

