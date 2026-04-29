Parks Associates: West Leads US Regions in Energy Program Adoption, With Time-Of-Use (TOU) Rates Driving Participation

Research highlights regional variations in program uptake and limited overall participation across US households

PLANO, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' new consumer study Grid-Ready Homes: Home Energy Insights, Assets, & Bundles shows energy program participation remains highest in the West, where 59% report using at least one energy program tested in the survey of 8,000 US internet households. Participation is below 50% in the other US regions, including 45% in the Northeast, 42% in the Midwest, and 45% in the South.

The firm's latest research finds time-of-use (TOU) rates drive the strongest participation, particularly in Western states.

PARKS ASSOCIATES CHART: Energy Programs Usage by Region, among US Internet Households

"Regional dynamics play a major role in energy program adoption," said Daniel Holcomb, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. "Availability, policy, and utility program design all influence how and where consumers engage with these offerings."

At the state level, California leads in overall program usage and TOU rate adoption. New York leads in adoption of rebates and incentives for energy products, and Texas shows higher adoption of variable rate plans.

Despite these pockets of activity, overall participation remains limited. Parks Associates finds that many consumers do not engage with energy programs due to lack of awareness or perceived availability. Twenty-four percent of non-participants report they do not believe programs are available in their area, highlighting a key barrier to adoption.

Key findings from the research:

West leads adoption of utility energy programs: 59% use at least one energy program, highest among US regions.

59% use at least one energy program, highest among US regions. TOU rates drive usage: Strongest adoption across regions, led by California.

Strongest adoption across regions, led by California. Regional variation persists: New York leads in rebates; Texas in variable rate plans.

New York leads in rebates; Texas in variable rate plans. Limited participation overall: Many households remain unengaged despite available programs.

Many households remain unengaged despite available programs. Awareness gap: 24% of non-participants do not believe programs are available.

The research shows declining participation overall across other program types, including tiered pricing, peak-time reduction programs, and rebates/incentives for energy products. There was a slight increase in use of special EV tariffs toward the end of 2025. Participation in virtual power plant (VPP) programs remains low across all regions, ranging from 3-4%.

The findings highlight an opportunity for utilities to expand participation by improving program visibility, simplifying offerings, and aligning programs with regional market conditions and consumer needs.

For data or to speak to an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein. The research is available for purchase.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com.

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Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates