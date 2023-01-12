Industry Leaders Austin Energy, CPS Energy, EnergyHub, GAF Energy, and More to Address Future of Energy Management at Parks Associates' 14th Annual Smart Energy Summit

Executive strategy and research event features insight into new demand for energy efficiency and management solutions

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced keynote speakers from Austin Energy, CPS Energy, EnergyHub, and GAF Energy for its 14th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, being held February 13-15 at the Omni Hotel in Austin, Texas. The research firm recently released new research from its consumer survey of 10,000 internet households showing 54% of internet households say their energy costs are too high, 44% are actively working to reduce energy at home, and 16% would like to use less energy but don't know how.

Parks Associates: "My electricity costs are too high": Perception of Electricity Bill by Annual Income

The executive research and strategy conference features energy leaders focused on the growth of energy management. Topics and insights focus on the transformation of the utility business model, the impact of connected devices on distributed energy resource management, and effective incentives to help save and reduce energy. Event sponsors include the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Rapid Response Monitoring, Copper Labs, Schneider Electric, and Questline Digital.

"As traditional sources of power become rarer and more costly, demand for renewable energy solutions will grow," said Chris White, Research Director, Parks Associates. "Consumers respond to economic incentives the most, and as traditional electrification continues to become more costly, many households will become more open to adopting renewable alternatives like solar and home storage."

Keynotes speakers include the following industry leaders:

Martin DeBono , President, GAF Energy

, President, GAF Energy Erika Diamond , SVP , Head of Customer Solutions, EnergyHub

SVP EnergyHub DeAnna Hardwick , EVP , Customer Strategy, CPS Energy

EVP Karl Popham , Manager, Electric Vehicles & Emerging Technologies, Austin Energy

Session speakers feature key industry players:

Parks Associates will feature its latest consumer and industry insights throughout the event, featuring data from its ongoing quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households. To register, visit the event website or apply for a Press Pass here. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

The 14th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, addresses energy & renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets. The executive conference features experts from utilities, retailers, software providers, manufacturers, and energy, broadband, and security service providers.

www.smartenergysmt.com

