Infortrend Celebrates 30 Years of Success, Growth, and Innovation in Enterprise Storage Solutions

TAIPEI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, is celebrating its 30th anniversary of successfully delivering high-performance, reliable, scalable, and environmentally responsible data storage solutions to enterprises across the globe.

Since its founding in 1993, Infortrend has been developing and manufacturing enterprise storage solutions designed to empower businesses of all sizes to transform how they operate, innovate, and compete. The company provides a range of high-performance, reliable, and easy-to-use storage families, including EonStor GS scale-out unified storage, EonStor DS SAN solution, and EonStor CS scale-out NAS. Overall, Infortrend has deployed over 1 million redundant rack-mounted systems in more than 100 countries.

Over the years, Infortrend has had a journey marked by significant achievements and innovations. Among the recent milestones, the launch of EonStor GS U.2 NVMe hybrid flash unified storage series, EonStor GS G3 – the latest generation of the well-received SAS HDD unified storage series, and solutions featuring 100GbE connectivity stand out. Moreover, Infortrend is actively pursuing a comprehensive ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy and established the Sustainable Development Department. Infortrend's energy-efficient storage products are developed in compliance with ecodesign standards, showcasing the company's dedication to sustainability.

"This anniversary marks a significant milestone, reflecting our unwavering commitment to product innovation and customer satisfaction, which led us to the forefront of delivering cutting-edge storage and server solutions to enterprises. Our storage solutions find extensive use in the Media and Entertainment industry, High Performance Computing, backup, virtualization, and database applications. We express our deep gratitude to our partners and customers for our success," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

News Releases in Similar Topics

