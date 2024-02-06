Infortrend Enhances Availability of S3 Object Storage for MSP's Services and Historical Museum's Website Services

TAIPEI, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, enables services for the data center of the Managed Service Provider (MSP) and the website of the large historical museum with S3 object storage combined with the HA (high availability) service.

With the S3 protocol and the HA service support, Infortrend's unified storage families —EonStor GS dual-redundant controller storage and EonStor GSe single-controller storage — can be configured as object storage featuring a higher level of availability achieved with two GS or GSe appliances. This solution safeguards against data loss and ensures uninterrupted data access even if one of the systems fails. Given that the S3 protocol has become the industry standard for object-based storage, the solution can be applied in a wide range of use cases and environments where object storage with high availability is required.

The solution's use cases include enabling services for the MSP's data center and the historical museum's website. The MSP utilizes EonStor GSe appliances with HA service to enhance the availability of its services, eliminating the risk of downtime and data loss and ensuring a competitive edge for its customers. The renowned museum, welcoming millions of visitors annually, leverages the HA service and EonStor GS loaded with high-capacity drives to store massive amounts of the museum's website media files, specifically – digitized historical artifacts. This solution not only ensures protection for valuable data but also guarantees an uninterrupted browsing experience for the museum's website visitors.

"In combination with the HA service, our EonStor GS and EonStor GSe unified storage solutions enable users to build their own S3 object storage with site resilience and persistent data availability," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

