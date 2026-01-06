Infortrend Unveils Its Most Advanced U.2 NVMe SSD Storage Solution Designed to Propel the AI Era

TAIPEI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, today announced the launch of EonStor GS 5024U, its highest-performing storage system to date. It delivers exceptional performance, reliability, and scalability, effectively meeting the growing demands of AI workloads—from model training and inference to real-time analytics.

EonStor GS 5024U, the new flagship of EonStor GS unified storage family, is powered by Intel®Xeon®6 processor and delivers 125GB/s throughput, which is 2.5× higher than the previous highest-performing model, and 2.4 million IOPS. Enhanced with PCIe 5.0 SSDs support, the system is engineered for next-level speed and responsiveness. To address the increasing demand for ultra-fast data transfers, the solution integrates 200GbE and NVMe-oF high-speed networking technologies. It also features GPUDirect Storage technology, helping maximize GPU utilization. With support for parallel file systems such as Lustre, GS 5024U can easily deliver hundreds of gigabytes of throughput, which makes it an ideal fit for AI workloads.

Complementing its performance, GS 5024U also delivers enterprise-grade reliability and scalability to handle modern applications with ease. Dual redundant controllers ensure uninterrupted operations during intensive AI and HPC workloads. To meet the immense storage demands of these workloads, GS 5024U offers up to 1.4PB of capacity and supports scaling up to 5.6PB via NVMe SSD or to 20PB via HDD expansions. The solution also offers automated storage tiering, keeping active files and AI models on the high-performance GS 5024U, while seamlessly migrating completed projects to cost-efficient U.2 QLC SSD or HDD tiers.

"GS 5024U represents cutting-edge innovation meeting the rigorous demands of modern applications. It delivers seamless performance for large-scale data-intensive applications like AI training, HPC, Media & Entertainment, and EDA (electronic design automation)," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

