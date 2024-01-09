Infortrend's HA Service Ensures High Availability for Seamless Operations of Business-Critical Applications

News provided by

Infortrend Technology

09 Jan, 2024, 05:00 ET

TAIPEI, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, enhances business continuity with the HA (High Availability) Service, ensuring high availability of enterprise applications such as database, web server, and mail server. This solution offers an easy and cost-effective way to realize continuous operations of business-critical applications.

Infortrend's HA Service is supported on EonStor GS scale-out unified storage solution for enterprises. GS features high availability through its dual-redundant controller design, and with the HA service, this value is further enhanced. Enterprises can take advantage of site resilience provided by the HA Service with two GS appliances. The solution guarantees no data loss by storing identical copies of data on two storage systems. Service transition between the storage units is almost instantaneous, so users do not notice any interruption during scheduled maintenance, as well as unexpected emergencies, such as power outages.

The HA Service is beneficial for business-critical applications where high availability is crucial. For example, any downtime in database applications, such as ERP systems or online/onsite store transactions, can lead to revenue losses. Interruptions in web servers' operations can negatively impact the company's reputation, as vital business services such as product information, order processing, and customer service become unreachable during such occurrences. Disruption in email services can hinder interaction with partners and clients, leading to delays in communication and decreased productivity. Infortrend's customers, who opted for the HA Service, have already realized its benefits: The solution ensures high availability for these applications, furthermore, it reduces the time required for recovery in case of a failure.

"Our HA Service offers a simple, reliable, and cost-saving solution which enhances availability for business-critical applications, minimizes downtime, and safeguards business continuity," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

Learn more about HA Service and EonStor GS

Contact Infortrend to Make an Inquiry 

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com.

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Also from this source

Le service HA d'Infortrend assure une haute disponibilité pour des opérations sans faille des applications critiques de l'entreprise

Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE : 2495), le fournisseur de stockage d'entreprise leader du secteur, améliore la continuité des activités grâce au...

HA-Service von Infortrend stellt Hochverfügbarkeit für den nahtlosen Betrieb geschäftskritischer Anwendungen sicher

Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), der branchenführende Anbieter von Unternehmensspeichern, verbessert mit dem HA (High Availability) Service ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.