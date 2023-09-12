Infosys indgår samarbejde med STARK Group for at drive deres digitale transformation ved hjælp af Infosys Topaz

BENGALURU, India, 12. september 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), en global leder indenfor next-generation digitale services og consulting har i dag meddelt et strategisk samarbejde på flere år med STARK Group , Europas største detailhandler og distributør af byggematerialer, for at drive deres digitale transformation ved hjælp af den nyligt lancerede Infosys Topaz , et sæt tjenester, løsninger og platform, som bruger generativ AI-teknologi. Som del af dette samarbejde vil Infosys and STARK Group oprette et højteknologisk datacenter i Danmark, som skal være fundamentet for teknologiske fremskridt og vil yde problemfri tjenester til STARK Groups kontorer over hele Europa.

Infosys tager en "AI first"-metode i brug, drevet af Infosys Topaz , for at understøtte STARK Group med AI-drevet driftseffektivitet og kvalitetsservice. Infosys vil yderligere bruge deres Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP) , en sky-baseret platform som er del af Infosys Cobalt , til at yde NextGen-servicer for Application Management og hjælpe med at automatisere STARK Groups IT-landskab med det løbende mål at forbedre og innovere deres IT-drift. Infosys vil yderligere gøre det muligt for STARK Group at forbedre omkostnings- og driftseffektivitet og hjælpe dem med at skalere over flere geografiske områder.

Pernille Geneser, Group CIO, STARK Group, kommenterede, "Vi hos STARK Group glæder os over at kunne meddele vores samarbejde med Infosys her ved starten af vores transformation for at kunne levere højteknologiske, fremtidssikrede IT-tjenester til vores kolleger i de nordiske lande, Østrig, Tyskland og Storbritannien. Med Infosys' ekspertise glæder vi os til at kunne forbedre kvaliteten af vores produktudbud og kickstarte flere innoverende tiltag."

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys, sagde, "Vi er begejstret over begynde dette transformative, flerårige samarbejde med STARK Group med digital transformation som det endelige mål. Ved hjælp af vores avancerede teknologier, deriblandt Infosys Topaz og vores skybaserede platform LEAP er vi overbeviste om, at dette samarbejde vil føre til hidtil uset værdi og innovation til Stark Group. Vi glæder os til sammen at skabe en fremtid med succes, vækst og delte præstationer i det digitale landskab. Dette samarbejde styrker Infosys' fremtrædende stilling yderligere i de nordiske lande."

Infosys har for nyligt meddelt et strategisk samarbejde med Danske Bank som skal drive bankens digitale transformation, hvilket yderligere forstærker Infosys lokaliseringsstrategi i de nordiske lande. Infosys har på et tidligere tidspunkt overtaget BASE Life Science i Denmark og Fluido i Finland. Dette samarbejde med STARK Group viser Infosys' forbedrede stilling i de nordiske lande og er bevis på deres forpligtelse til at hjælpe kunder i området med at accelerere deres digitale transformation.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

