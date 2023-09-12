Infosys samarbeider med STARK Group for å styrke den digitale endringen sin ved å utnytte Infosys Topaz

BENGALURU, India, 12. september 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), en global leder innen neste generasjons digitale tjenester og rådgivning, annonserte i dag et strategisk flerårig samarbeid med STARK Group , Europas største forhandler og distributør av byggematerialer, for å styrke deres digitale endrings-reise ved å utnytte den nylig lanserte Infosys Topaz , en KI-først-pakke med tjenester, løsninger og plattformer som bruker generative KI-teknologier . Som en del av dette samarbeidet vil Infosys og STARK Group etablere et topp moderne datasenter i Danmark. Det vil tjene some grunnlag for å drive teknologiske fremskritt og tilby sømløse tjenester til STARK Groups-kontorer over hele Europa.

Infosys vil ta i bruk en "KI-først"-tilnærming drevet av Infosys Topaz , for å gi STARK Group KI-drevet driftseffektivitet og tjenestekvalitet. I tillegg vil Infosys bruke sin Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP) , en sky-aktivert plattform, og en del av Infosys Cobalt , for å tilby NextGen Application Management Services og bidra til å drive automatisering i STARK Groups IT-landskap med et mål om å kontinuerlig forbedre og utvikle IT-driften deres. Infosys vil videre ta sikte på å gjøre STARK Group i stand til å forbedre kostnads- og driftseffektiviteten sin, samt hjelpe dem med å skalere på tvers av flere geografiske områder.

Pernille Geneser, Group informasjonssjef, STARK Group, kommenterte: "Vi i STARK Group er glade for å kunngjøre samarbeidet vårt med Infosys når vi nå legger ut på denne endrings-reisen mot å levere toppmoderne og fremtidsrettede IT-tjenester til våre kolleger i Norden, Østerrike, Tyskland og Storbritannia. Med Infosys' ekspertise ser vi frem til å forbedre kvaliteten på tilbudene våre og sette i gang mange nye innovasjoner."

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP og global handelsjef for Forbruksvarer og Logistikk ved Infosys, sier: "Vi er begeistret for å ta fatt på dette transformative flerårige samarbeidet med STARK Group, med mål om å drive digital transformasjon. Ved å utnytte de banebrytende teknologiene våre, inkludert Infosys Topaz og den sky-aktiverte plattformen vår LEAP, er vi sikre på at dette samarbeidet vil gi enestående verdi og innovasjon til STARK Group. Sammen ser vi frem til å skape en fremtid med suksess, vekst og delte prestasjoner i det digitale landskapet. Dette samarbeidet styrker ytterligere Infosys sin fremtredende plass i Norden."

Nylig kunngjorde Infosys et strategisk samarbeid med Danske Bank for å styrke bankens digitale transformasjon, noe som ytterligere forbedret Infosys' lokaliseringsstrategi i Norden. Tidligere har Infosys kjøpt BASE Life Science i Danmark og Fluido Finland. Forholdet til STARK Group viser Infosys' økende og mer fremtredende plass i Norden og eksemplifiserer forpliktelsen de har til å hjelpe kunder i regionen med å akselerere sin digitale transformasjon.

