Infosys samarbetar med STARK Group för att driva deras digitala omvandling genom att införa Infosys Topaz

BANGALORE, Indien, 12 september, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), global ledare inom nästa generations digitala tjänster och konsulttjänster, tillkännagav idag ett strategiskt flerårigt samarbete med STARK Group,Europas största återförsäljare och distributör av byggmaterial, för att driva deras digitala omvandlingsresa med hjälp av den nylanserade Infosys Topaz, en AI-first uppsättning av tjänster, lösningar och plattformar som använder generativ AI-teknik. Som en del av detta samarbete kommer Infosys och STARK Group att etablera ett toppmodernt datacenter i Danmark, som kommer att fungera som grund för att driva tekniska framsteg och tillhandahålla sömlösa tjänster till STARK Groups kontor över hela Europa.

Infosys kommer att anta en strategi med "AI first" driven av Infosys Topaz för att stärka STARK Group med AI-driven operativ effektivitet och servicekvalitet. Dessutom kommer Infosys att använda sin Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP), en molnplattform, och en del av Infosys Cobalt, för att tillhandahålla NextGen Application Management Services och hjälpa till att driva automatisering i STARK Groups IT-landskap med målet att kontinuerligt förbättra och förnya deras IT-verksamhet. Infosys strävar även efter att hjälpa STARK Group att förbättra sin kostnadseffektivitet och driftseffektivitet samt att hjälpa dem att växa i flera geografiska områden.

Pernille Geneser, Group CIO, STARK Group, kommenterar, "Vi i STARK Group är glada att tillkännage vårt samarbete med Infosys när vi nu ger oss ut på en omvandlingsresa för att leverera toppmoderna och framtida IT-tjänster till våra kollegor i Norden, Österrike, Tyskland och Storbritannien. Med Infosys expertis ser vi fram emot att förbättra kvaliteten på våra erbjudanden och sätta igång många nya innovationer."

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys, säger: "Vi är glada att inleda detta fleråriga samarbete tillsammans med STARK Group, med syftet att driva på den digitala omvandlingen. Med hjälp av vår banbrytande teknik, som innefattar Infosys Topaz och vår molnplattform LEAP, är vi övertygade om att det här samarbetet kommer att ge Stark Group enastående värde och innovationer. Tillsammans ser vi fram emot att forma en framtid med framgång, tillväxt och gemensamma landvinningar i det digitala landskapet. Detta samarbete stärker Infosys position ytterligare i den nordiska regionen."

Nyligen tillkännagav Infosys ett strategiskt samarbete med Danske Bank för att driva bankens digitala omvandling, vilket ytterligare förstärker Infosys lokaliseringsstrategi i Norden. Tidigare har Infosys förvärvatBASE Life Science i Danmark och Fluido i Finland. Relationen med STARK Group är ännu ett tecken på Infosys växande ställning i den nordiska regionen och är ett exempel på deras engagemang för att hjälpa kunder i regionen att påskynda sin digitala omvandling.

