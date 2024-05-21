InnoVEX 2024 Features Record Number of Participating Countries, Showcasing Innovation Dynamics

TAIPEI, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The InnoVEX innovation and startup section of COMPUTEX 2024 will be grandly held from June 4 to June 7 on the 4th floor of Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2. This year, over 400 startups from more than 30 countries will participate, covering four major themes: artificial intelligence, green technology, smart mobility, and semiconductor applications. This provides startups and potential partners more opportunities for in-depth exchanges, sparking a new era of innovation in the technology industry.

Focusing on Green Technology: InnoVEX Commits to Sustainable Energy Development

As a globally significant startup matchmaking platform, InnoVEX this year emphasizes green technology, showcasing innovative products in green energy and environmental protection technologies. These include renewable energy systems, smart energy-saving devices, and environmental monitoring solutions, aimed at helping businesses and society achieve more sustainable development. Additionally, the SME Pavilion of the Ministry of Economic Affairs will focus on themes such as green technology and AI, inviting outstanding domestic and international startups to exhibit cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, injecting new vitality and sustainable energy into the green economy.

Collaboration between International Pavilions and Government Pavilions to Create Innovation Momentum

This year's international pavilions featuring startup teams led by Belgium's Flanders Pavilion, Brazil Pavilion, France Pavilion, Australia's New South Wales Pavilion, Japan Pavilion, Indonesia Pavilion, and India Pavilion. These pavilions aim to utilize mature technologies for deep exchanges with the international startup industry. TAITRA stated that this year's international pavilions emphasize market applications and environmental sustainability. For example, Belgium's pavilion features QustomDot's solvent-free quantum dot inkjet technology, which is low in toxicity and uses additive manufacturing processes, contributing to a more environmentally friendly display industry. France's pavilion, comprising nine startups, offers solutions related to renewable energy, such as converting solar energy into electricity, aligning with current demands for environmental protection and sustainable development.

In addition to the national pavilions, major accelerators such as Garage+, StarFab, Taipei Exchange, National Yang-Ming Chiao Tung University, and the National Taiwan University System's Research and Industry Platform will also be exhibited. StarFab actively assists startups in creating business opportunities, bringing unlimited potential for startups in AIoT, 5G, XR, Cybersecurity, and other fields. The Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) enhances the global influence and competitiveness of Taiwanese startups through international competitions and world-class accelerators. Furthermore, the SME Pavilion of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, focusing on green technology, provides a crucial platform for the development of the green economy, sure to resonate with more startups.

