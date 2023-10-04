Insights-X is on the starting blocks with plenty to offer the specialist trade

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre will once again become the central meeting point for the international community for Stationery, Office, Bags and more, which gathers for the eighth Insights-X from 11 to 14 October, including eXtra-Day. Even in advance, the mood is already superb – buyers and retailers from across the whole of Europe have high expectations for a wide range of products from the numerous key players and startups represented there. In addition, visitors will benefit from efficient networking opportunities and a newly designed special area.

The international community for Stationery, Office, Bags and more comes together at the eighth Insights-X from 11 to 14 October in Nuremberg. (PRNewsfoto/Insights-X)
Inspiring possibilities
With its exceptional business atmosphere, Insights-X is highly rated by its participants. Each and every day, exhibitors devote much time to face-to-face discussions with buyers and retailers. The short distances involved allow the trade to gain a comprehensive overview of the market in the fields of Writing Utensils & Equipment, Paper & Filing, Artistic & Creative, Desktop & Office and extending to Bags & Accessories and Stationery & Gift Articles. The urban flair of the redesigned InsightsArena provides additional inspiration. The Retail Inspiration Hub and the BRANDmate Plaza have on display widely varied ideas for putting together a strong-selling range selection, an attractive product display at PoS and major licensing themes. In addition, visitors' creativity is stimulated with an artistic hands-on activity. And even after the fair closes, Insights-X will continue to create networking opportunities: at the AfterHour on the first evening of the event, industry and trade get together to enjoy relaxed conversation and, amid culinary delights and musical entertainment, to make new contacts. Then on the Friday of the fair is OrangeNight, a new networking party. With street food, drinks and music from a DJ, representatives of the sector mull over the day together in the InsightsArena in Hall 10.0.

Perfectly networked
Insights-X is also strongly supported by national and European trade associations. Cooperation partners from Germany at Insights-X include the Bundesverband des Spielwaren-Einzelhandels, EK/Servicegroup, the Handelsverband Büro und Wohnen, Handelsverband Hessen, idee + spiel, the Iden Group, InterES, Prisma, Soennecken and Vedes. The event is also energetically supported on an international dimension. In addition to the Austrian Bundesgremium des Papier- und Spielwarenhandels and the Fédération EBEN from France, supporters include Izba Przedsiębiorców Branży Biurowo-Szkolnej from Poland, Konpa from Denmark, The Giftware Association from the UK and Tükid from Türkiye. Some cooperation partners take advantage of synergies by holding parallel events, too. While the Handelsverband Büro und Schreibkultur is holding its industry conference on 12 October in the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre, the following day duo schreib & spiel will be welcoming members to its autumn conference at the same place. On the Saturday, Büroring invites its members to an exclusive tour of retailers through the trade fair.

Tickets for Insights-X are available at a price of €15 at www.insights-x.com/en/tickets. These cover admission for trade visitors on every day of the fair. Both evening events are also included. There will be no box office. Media representatives should likewise register in advance for Insights-X, on the website www.insights-x.com/en/accreditation.

Insights-X is the trade fair for the stationery sector. Every year in October, the event brings the leading brand manufacturers and suppliers of all sizes together at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre. The trade will find a comprehensive range of products in stationery, office, bags and more. The next event takes place from 11 to 14 October 2023 incl. eXtra-Day. More information is available online at www.insights-x.com.

Spielwarenmesse eG 
Spielwarenmesse eG is the fair organizer and marketing services provider for the toy sector and other consumer goods markets. The Nuremberg-based company organizes the world-leading Spielwarenmesse® in Nuremberg, complemented by the services available on Spielwarenmesse® Digital. Its range also includes the Internationale Spieltage SPIEL gaming event in Essen, Kids India in Mumbai and the Insights-X in Nuremberg. Expanded coverage of the topic of licensing and collaborations comes with BRANDmate in Offenbach. The range of services provided by the cooperative also includes industry campaigns and the international fair programme, World of Toys by Spielwarenmesse eG, which enables manufacturers to exhibit at pavilions featured at trade fairs in Asia and the USA. Spielwarenmesse eG operates a worldwide network of representatives in over 90 countries. It also has several subsidiaries, including Spielwarenmesse Shanghai Co., Ltd., responsible for the People's Republic of China and Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd., covering the Indian market. The complete company profile of Spielwarenmesse eG can be found on the Internet at www.spielwarenmesse-eg.com.

