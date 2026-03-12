Instructure Delivers on Its Agentic AI Promise with the Launch of IgniteAI Agent

New agentic capabilities extend IgniteAI's open, privacy-first infrastructure, prioritizing educational outcomes and human connection while automating complex workflows at scale

SALT LAKE CITY, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas LMS, today announced the launch of IgniteAI Agent, initially in the United States and Latin America, marking a major milestone in the company's vision to serve as the trusted, long-term partner for the future of learning. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Agent expands Instructure's IgniteAI suite to move beyond isolated tools. It provides a secure, transparent workflow capability that helps institutions navigate the shift toward agentic AI, in which technology orchestrates time-consuming, low educational value tasks to amplify human potential. Visit Instructure's website to learn more about IgniteAI Agent and visit the Artificial Intelligence Supplement site to review the applicable terms.

IgniteAI Agent builds on this foundation by enabling technology to perform complex, multi-step operations on behalf of educators and administrators while preserving institutional control, transparency and trust. The result is less time spent navigating systems and more time focused on mentoring students, delivering feedback and supporting meaningful learning experiences.

"When we launched IgniteAI, we promised an ecosystem where AI works for educators, not around them," said Shiren Vijiasingam, chief product officer at Instructure. "IgniteAI Agent is the realization of that promise. It moves us beyond generic content creation to true agentic support that can be opted into to securely orchestrate time-saving workflows while educators stay in charge of educational outcomes."

Early adopters are already applying these capabilities in real-world teaching and instructional design workflows.

"For us, the power of IgniteAI and the Agent isn't theoretical," said Brandon Mitchell, Director of Instructional Design and Technology at Hinds Community College. "We're using it right now to build modules, design pages, clean up accessibility, and speed up content creation. And we're excited to keep testing and pushing the boundaries, because the potential is enormous."

Delivering the Agentic Future of Teaching and Learning

IgniteAI Agent is part of Instructure's IgniteAI suite and is powered by Amazon Bedrock, a platform on AWS for building generative applications and agents. The Agent helps automate routine tasks such as rubric generation, content alignment and discussion reviews. This frees educators to focus more on mentoring, feedback and meaningful learning experiences.

IgniteAI Agent extends these capabilities by enabling AI to carry out end-to-end workflows across Canvas. With a single prompt, educators can now initiate and coordinate complex actions, such as creating and organizing course modules, adjusting all due dates, or seeking out complementary content matched to your course materials, that previously required multiple clicks, tabs and manual steps.

Designed as an open, extensible agent for education, IgniteAI Agent is being built to work not only across Instructure products but alongside trusted partner technologies already used by institutions. Instructure is actively collaborating with partners across the broader edtech ecosystem to enable the Agent to securely embed partner capabilities directly into an educator's workflow, allowing them to leverage those capabilities more frequently while minimizing friction.

Trust, Transparency and Institutional Control by Design

IgniteAI Agent is governed by the same privacy-first framework that underpins IgniteAI:

Closed-loop architecture: AI interactions occur within the institution's environment and customer data is not used to train external models

Strict opt-in controls: Institutions enable AI features at the institutional, departmental or course level

Clear transparency: AI Nutrition Facts disclose models in use, data access and privacy protections

From Experimentation to Impact

As institutions move from AI experimentation to measurable outcomes, IgniteAI Agent reinforces that AI is a means to better teaching and learning, not an end in itself. The agent focuses on workflows that matter, reducing administrative burden, improving consistency and supporting equitable, outcomes-aligned instruction.

"It is not enough to simply automate tasks. As AI takes on more responsibility, we must bring quality, rigor and verification to how educational outcomes are defined and measured," said Vijiasingam. "IgniteAI Agent is designed to be that accountability layer, ensuring that as we scale efficiency, we also elevate the integrity of the learning process while keeping the educator front and center. This is agentic technology built for education, responsibly, transparently and in partnership with our customers."

Availability

IgniteAI Agent will be available at no cost for U.S. Canvas customers through June 30, 2026, with global free access extended through September 30, 2026 to account for phased rollout in countries outside the U.S. This free access period is designed to support thoughtful adoption, customer co-creation and institutional readiness, giving educators and administrators time to explore agentic AI capabilities within Canvas while maintaining full control over enablement and use.

