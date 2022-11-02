International leaders and scholars share Perspectives on Moving Forward

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Communication Forum: Towards a fairer, safer world", jointly organized by Friday Culture Limited and the Hong Kong Coalition, was held on 2 November. The Forum was officiated by Mr John KC LEE, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Ms LU Xinning, Deputy Director, Liaison Office of Central People's Government in the HKSAR; Mr YANG Yirui, Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the HKSAR; Mrs Regina IP, The Convenor of the Non-official Members of the Executive Council of the HKSAR; Dr Herman HU, Chairman, Friday Culture Limited; Dr Kennedy WONG, Vice Secretary-General, Hong Kong Coalition; Mr Patrick Tsang, Chief Executive Officer, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited.

From left: Patrick Tsang, Regina Ip, Lu Xinning, John KC Lee, Yang Yirui, Herman Hu, Kennedy Wong

Dr Herman Hu has mentioned in his welcome speech that "Today, many voices are trying to tell a broader, deeper, fairer story of what is happening in our city and our country. When we put our heads together, we are good at solving problems."

The forum included two panel discussions, the first panel discussed "Achieving fairness in a polarised world". Mr Patrick TSANG, moderated the panel with a number of distinguished guests including Mrs Regina IP; Mr Amr Wafik Mohamed ELHENAWY, Consul General of Consulate General of Egypt in Hong Kong, China; Mr Chandran NAIR, Founder, Global Institute for Tomorrow and Mr Nick CHAN, Director of AALCO Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre.

The second panel focused on "Safety, from individual to global perspectives". The discussion was moderated by Prof Witman HUNG, Member of Global Council, World Summit Awards and views were shared by CHEUNG Kwok Kwan, Deputy Secretary for Justice; Ms YANG Meng Yang, Executive Director, CICC Capital Management Department, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Asset Management Limited; Dr William YU, Chief Executive Officer, World Green Organisation and Mr. Laurie PEARCEY, former CE of the China-Australia Business Council.

About Friday Culture Limited

Founded in 2021, Friday Culture Limited is a multi-dimensional media company which celebrates cultural diversity, promotes peace and shares insight. Please visit Friday Culture's Website: www.fridayeveryday.com .

About Hong Kong Coalition

Founded on 2020 with Mr. Tung Chee Hwa and Mr. Leung Chun-ying, the Hong Kong Coalition aims to support Hong Kong in overcoming difficulties, reaching greater heights by upholding the "One Country, Two Systems" principle.

