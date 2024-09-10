Introducing New Dimensions of Asset Growth for CET Holders

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has launched a new Staking service to enable users to generate on-chain rewards by simply depositing crypto assets.

CoinEx Staking allows users to stake their assets, helping secure blockchain networks while earning long-term rewards. This method offers a better alternative to traditional investments by providing opportunities for asset growth while enhancing network security.

CoinEx Staking is designed with ease of use in mind. The platform's simple interface allows even non-technical users to participate and earn rewards without complications. CoinEx Staking supports CET (CoinEx Token) and offers flexible staking periods for both short-term and long-term options. This flexibility helps users align their investments with their financial goals and maximize returns.

CET: The Core of the CoinEx Ecosystem

Launched in 2018, CET was first issued on the Ethereum network but later migrated to CoinEx Smart Chain, where it now serves as the gas for transactions. CET holders enjoy many benefits, including discounted fees on the platform, VIP upgrades, access to VIP managers, and ticket priority.

CET holders can also participate in various platform promotions, token airdrops, and mining activities. In addition, CoinEx allocates 20% of its daily transaction fees to repurchase and burn CET at the end of each month. This reduces the circulating supply, enhancing its value and scarcity.

CoinEx is expanding CET's application by upgrading its utility and integrating it across multiple domains. Key improvements include:

Expanding Application Scenarios: CET will be useful in more on-chain and off-chain products. Upgrading Holder Rights: CET holders will gain governance voting rights on the platform. Deeper Integration: CET will be essential for unlocking more benefits across the platform.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.