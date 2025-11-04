Rugged capability and heart-pounding power come together in the daring new off-road Scion 01 concept, designed to push the limits of adventure with cutting-edge technology.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota is excited to unveil a new off-road concept under the iconic Scion name, celebrated for its legacy as a creative test bed and symbol of experimentation. The Scion 01 Concept is an engineering exercise that boldly reimagines a side-by-side, all-terrain vehicle designed for the ultimate outdoor adventure experience. This project was spearheaded by North American Toyota engineers with a passion for off-roading, resulting in a high-output turbocharged hybrid setup that blends Toyota's legendary durability with Scion's experimental DNA to imagine new possibilities for exploration, performance, and design.

Introducing Toyota’s Bold New Side-by-Side Concept, the Scion 01

"The Scion 01 Concept is about taking what we do best at Toyota and blending it with the passions that drive us," said Don Federico, chief engineer and vice president of Vehicle Performance Development. "It's the intersection of advanced performance and our deep enthusiasm for adventure. By bringing those worlds together in a side-by-side format, we're exploring how Toyota performance can live in entirely new spaces — and inspire a new generation of enthusiasts to get out and go."

Capitalizing on Toyota's off-road performance heritage, the Scion 01 Concept represents a new vision for enthusiasts who crave adrenaline, innovation, and connection with the outdoors. Powered by Toyota's High-Output, Turbocharged Four-Cylinder Hybrid powertrain, the Scion 01 Concept combines thrilling performance with exceptional efficiency. The hybrid engine is derived from Toyota's truck lineup and delivers over 300 horsepower while also offering a groundbreaking Silent Mode, which allows you to use EV power to glide through trails in serenity, fully immersed in nature's beauty.

Purpose-built from the ground up, the concept can tackle a variety of challenging off-roading scenarios including high-speed racing, rugged trail running, and technical rock crawling. With exceptional suspension articulation, balanced track width, and a nimble footprint for tight trails, the Scion 01 Concept aims to surpass current SXS products in power, capability, and range.

In a nod to Toyota's commitment to safety and durability, the concept also incorporates a first-of-its-kind FIA-compliant cage, developed directly by Toyota and compatible with SCORE and FIA racing standards. Complementing this race-ready structure, the concept leverages proven Toyota driveline, suspension, and brake components—strategically selected for reliability in extreme conditions.

The Scion 01 Concept was thoughtfully designed by Toyota's USA based CALTY design team, bringing a unique blend of innovation and craftsmanship to the concept. From high-speed dunes to multi-day trail adventures, the concept showcases a vision of where performance, efficiency, and adventure meet in one incredible off-road package.

The Scion 01 Concept will be featured in the Toyota booth at the 2025 SEMA Show, underscoring Toyota's commitment to innovation across every lifestyle and terrain. As part of Toyota's portfolio approach to mobility, the off-road concept depicts how hybrid technology can elevate performance, efficiency, and adventure — giving enthusiasts new ways to explore while supporting Toyota's broader vision for a sustainable, performance-driven future.

The Scion 01 is a special concept vehicle and is not available for sale.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in collaboration with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

