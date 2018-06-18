Iron Mountain Enters Croatian Market With Acquisition of Arhiv Trezor

"The acquisition of Arhiv Trezor is an important step in our efforts to grow our presence within Southeastern Europe," said Andras Szakonyi, senior vice president, Northern and Eastern Europe and India, Iron Mountain. "The opportunity to enter the market by acquiring a company with such a solid reputation and important customer base made Arhiv Trezor an attractive option for Iron Mountain. And, since Croatia is a member of the European Union, its economic and cultural connections to other Central and Southeastern European markets are very strong, allowing us the opportunity to leverage our global scale to help local, regional and multinational customers with their records and information management needs. We welcome Arhiv Trezor's customers and team members to Iron Mountain, and look forward to building on our reputation as a trusted partner and innovator in our industry."

Founded in 2002, Arhiv Trezor is the recognized country leader in records management and storage, digitization, secure information destruction, and secure transportation. The company is also the first private archive in Croatia to receive the Accreditation of the Croatian State Archives, and achieved ISO 9001: 2015 Certification for records and business documentation archiving in Europe.

"Acquiring a known market leader like Arhiv Trezor fits our strategy of seeking established local providers that share our commitment to service delivery, trust and security in markets with strong growth trends in information management outsourcing," said Ernest Cloutier, executive vice president and general manager, International for Iron Mountain. "With the recent implementation of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) across the European Union, customers increasingly need a partner like Iron Mountain to support them in developing their processes to comply with the regulation's strict requirements for data privacy and protection. This entry into the Croatian market enables us to capitalize on the growing records and information management opportunity and support existing and new customers with our scale and diverse solutions to meet these kinds of increasingly complex information management challenges."

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Media Contact :

Christian T. Potts

Iron Mountain Incorporated

(617) 535-8721

christian.potts@ironmountain.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-mountain-enters-croatian-market-with-acquisition-of-arhiv-trezor-300667547.html

SOURCE Iron Mountain Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ironmountain.com

