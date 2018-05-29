Ismael Cala shines in TEDxRoma with an astonishing lecture about Neutrality and Mental Health

By drawing on his own history of personal achievement, Cala elucidated about how "being neutral is a human dilemma, since we are trained and programmed to find truth and arrive at a definite opinion about all we know, all we think to know, and things we don't even know."

He highlighted that "most of the time we obsess about being right instead of being happy," because our own mental maps betray us. "Our brain can't stand to leave an unanswered question, and always wants to be right," he remarked.

In the lecture, which was given in English, Ismael presented three keys, derived from his personal experience, on how to enhance happiness and success:

1- Diagnosing awareness: Observing ourselves constantly. Monitoring our own emotions and reactions. Studying our brain, reconnecting our minds, and raising our awareness. Once we find this awareness, we empower ourselves as great observers and creators.

2- Being like bamboos: Bamboos are empty and flexible. They bend to face the wind and can survive in any climate. Flexibility helps us to navigate the river of uncertainty.

3- Smiling: Would we rather be right or be happy? If we want a peaceful life, we must start exercising our smile today. A smile is a softener of emotional and spiritual stress.

"Transformation is possible. If I am smiling here in Rome in front of all of you, it is because non-attachment and neutrality have transformed scarcity into infinite possibilities, from being a victim to becoming an aware leader, by turning fear into power. We are all masters of our own destiny. I dream of a world free of emotional stress," the communicator and bestselling author concluded to a standing ovation.

TEDx is a program of TED, which involves holding local events independently, to develop "ideas that deserve to be shared."

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist, for five and a half years Ismael Cala was the host of CALA during prime time on CNN en Español. Businessman, social entrepreneur and journalist. Author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including El poder de escuchar ('The power of listening'), and Despierta con Cala ('Wake up with Cala'); ambassador for the concept of Corporate Happiness in Latin America. Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969, and holds a degree in Art History from the Oriente University. He is the co-author of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at York University in Toronto, and has a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is President and founder of the Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

