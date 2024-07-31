ITE HCMC 2024 AIMS TO ELEVATE VIETNAM'S TOURISM BY LEVERAGING SUSTAINABILITY AND COLLABORATION

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2024 (ITE HCMC 2024), to be held on September 5 - 7, 2024, promises to provide travel and hospitality businesses with unparalleled access to innovative product ideas and business models to lead in the ever-growing sustainability trends.

Helping businesses tap into sustainable tourism

With sustainability emerging as a critical competitive advantage, ITE HCMC 2024 has adopted the theme "Sustainable Travel - Creating the Future" to underscore its importance.

"Vietnam offers many opportunities for sustainable tourism but faces challenges in meeting international sustainability criteria. ITE HCMC 2024 aims to provide practical insights and solutions from experts to aid businesses," said Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism.

A series of workshops, conferences, and high-level forums will feature significant participation from government officials, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, regional tourism authorities, international travel agencies, MICE operators, luxury travel companies, and restaurants.

Leading in collaboration and expanding Vietnam's international tourism market

Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, said, "ITE HCMC 2024 offers an ideal platform for travel and hospitality businesses to connect, explore, and expand their partnerships. This collaborative approach aligns perfectly with the Vietnamese government's broader goal of transforming tourism into a leading economic sector, advancing green growth, and establishing the country as a premier destination."

ITE HCMC 2024 aims to grow Vietnam's international visitor market and boost tourism revenue by enhancing global cooperation. With over 500 exhibitors from domestic and international markets, the event will promote collaboration among tourism agencies, businesses, and service providers.

Ho Chi Minh City plays a crucial role in national tourism integration, attracting nearly 300 participants from 38 Vietnamese provinces and generating international interest from countries and regions such as South Korea, Russia, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan (China), Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

The only expo in Vietnam with an international hosted buyer program

The ITE HCMC Hosted Buyer Program is strategically designed to attract Product Managers specializing in leisure, corporate, MICE, luxury, and special interest travel from leading global companies, with the potential to significantly boost inbound tourism to Vietnam.

ITE HCMC 2024 will welcome over 220 high-caliber international buyers from 45 countries and territories. This prestigious event will facilitate over 10,000 business meetings, offering unparalleled opportunities for direct B2B interactions between international and Vietnamese tourism businesses.

Don't miss your last chance to register for the Hosted Buyer Program and be part of this influential event. Secure your spot now by visiting https://itehcmc.travel/buyer-3/buyer-registration/ .

ITE HCMC 2024 has received valuable support from key partners, including Vietnam Airlines (Diamond Sponsor, Official Airlines), the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), Sofitel Saigon Plaza Hotel, Vietjet Air, Vietravel Airlines and other international airlines. These partners are crucial in inviting travel agencies to participate in the International Buyer Program.

