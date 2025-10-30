It's Not Politics, It's People: Food Bank For NYC To Increase Support Amid SNAP Crisis

Leading Hunger Relief Organization Urges Government Leaders to Restore and Sustain SNAP Benefits

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Bank For NYC, the city's leading hunger relief organization, is ramping up food support across its citywide network of more than 800 food pantries and soup kitchens in preparation for a potential interruption to November SNAP benefits. The organization is prioritizing high-need neighborhoods that would be most affected by the disruption to ensure that children, families, and older adults can continue to access nutritious food.

This proactive effort comes in response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's recent confirmation that it will not use contingency or other available funds to sustain November SNAP benefits, nor will it issue partial payments despite sufficient resources. This deeply unfortunate and troubling decision will suspend benefits for more than 1.8 million New Yorkers and 40 million people nationwide.

"We are stepping up for New Yorkers because that's what we do," said Leslie Gordon, President and CEO of Food Bank For NYC. "But let me be clear: no charitable organization can replace the critical support SNAP provides."

The scale of this moment rivals the crisis of the COVID-19 shutdown. Suspending monthly SNAP benefits has never happened before in the history of the United States. SNAP provides nearly 95 million meals each month in New York City alone. This is more meals than Food Bank For NYC is projected to distribute all year. If those benefits are delayed or cut, families could find themselves in crisis, right as the holidays approach.

SNAP doesn't just feed people; it fuels local economies. In New York City, $416 million in monthly SNAP benefits generate an estimated $640 million in economic activity, supporting not only families, but also farmers, grocery retailers, and local businesses.

"This isn't politics, it's people," Gordon added. "We will continue to stand beside New Yorkers and do everything we can to meet the need. What should be a season of gratitude and gathering now threatens to become one of worry and want."

Food Bank For NYC encourages New Yorkers to call their Congressmembers through October 31 and urge action to protect SNAP benefits and prevent disruptions in food assistance. Participants can sign up here to receive an action guide with key messages. Donations are also needed. To donate or to find food, visit foodbanknyc.org.

