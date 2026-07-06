IvyBears Surpasses 2.5 Million Subscribers and 40 Million Views, Expanding Its Global Kids & Family Universe

IvyBears is positioning itself as one of the most dynamic new independent kids and family IP launches of 2026.

A Different Kind of Franchise: The Reversed Flywheel

Unlike traditional entertainment franchises, IvyBears did not start with content and only later move into consumer products. The brand was built the other way around.

Before the animated series launched, IvyBears had already established a retail presence across 60+ countries, creating real-world consumer validation before expanding into entertainment. This foundation now supports the development of IvyBears as a global character-driven franchise across animation, music, consumer products, licensing and broadcast.

IvyBears Founder & CEO Kaan Haylaz said: "Animation has been my passion since childhood — the reason I studied film and one of the reasons IvyBears exists. But when I built this IP, I made a deliberate choice: establish the brand globally first, prove it with consumers in real markets, and only then bring it to life on screen. Most franchises do it the other way around. We call it the Reversed Flywheel."

The model gives IvyBears a distinctive starting point: a global consumer-products foundation combined with a fast-growing entertainment platform and an expanding original character universe.

Produced by Moontrail Animation Studios

The IvyBears animated universe is produced by Moontrail Animation Studios, the proprietary animation studio founded by Haylaz.

Moontrail was built to support a consistent monthly production cadence, enabling IvyBears to release new animated episodes at a speed rarely seen among independent kids and family IPs. The studio combines human-led storytelling, character development, music, sound design and animation workflows with AI-supported production tools.

Seven full episodes are planned to be available by Q4 2026, forming a complete first season for international broadcast, licensing and distribution discussions.

Chapter 3: The Stolen Idol

Chapter 3 takes the IvyBears team to India, introducing a new villain, a new global setting and an expanded adventure storyline. The episode combines action, comedy, music and character-driven storytelling, continuing the franchise's mission to build a globally recognizable kids and family universe.

Among engaged audience segments, IvyBears has recorded average watch times of up to 5:49 minutes, indicating that the franchise is building more than reach — it is developing meaningful viewer engagement across key markets.

Introducing 'The Dr. Muppy Show'

As part of the next phase of the IvyBears universe, the company is preparing to launch 'The Dr. Muppy Show,' a character-led edutainment format for preschool and early family audiences.

The format will combine science, comedy, music and playful learning, using one of the franchise's key characters to answer everyday questions such as "How do planes fly?" or "Why is the sky blue?" in a fun and repeatable format for children.

Haylaz continues: "With 'The Dr. Muppy Show,' we want to show that strong characters can carry educational ideas in a much more emotional and memorable way. Humor, music and storytelling help children connect with the content, remember the message and genuinely enjoy learning."

'The Dr. Muppy Show' adds a second format pillar to the IvyBears universe, extending the franchise beyond adventure storytelling into edutainment.

Building Toward Global Broadcast and Licensing

With new full episodes released monthly, additional short-form content in development and a complete first season planned for Q4 2026, IvyBears is actively building toward international broadcast distribution, co-production opportunities and consumer licensing partnerships.

The company is currently exploring opportunities with partners across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

About IvyBears

IvyBears is a global kids and family entertainment IP created by founder Kaan Haylaz. Built on a retail brand already present in 60+ countries, IvyBears applies a Reversed Flywheel model: global consumer-products validation first, followed by entertainment, characters, music, licensing and broadcast expansion. New animated episodes are released monthly. https://www.youtube.com/@IvyBearsOfficial

About Moontrail Animation Studios

Moontrail Animation Studios is the proprietary animation studio founded by Kaan Haylaz. The studio produces the IvyBears animated universe and supports a scalable monthly production pipeline combining human-led creative direction with AI-supported animation workflows. https://www.moontrail.ai

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Contact:

Sergi Rubio

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