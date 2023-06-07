JA Solar is Named the Top Performer Module Supplier by PVEL for the Eighth Time

News provided by

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

07 Jun, 2023, 00:54 ET

BEIJING, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the globally authoritative independent third-party photovoltaic (PV) testing lab PVEL (PV Evolution Labs), the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar industry, released the "2023 PV Module Reliability Scorecard". Thanks to its high-quality PV module products, JA Solar has been awarded the "Top Performer" module supplier for the eighth time.

In the "Top Performer" module evaluation, based on the "Photovoltaic Module Qualification Program (PQP)" in the past 18 months, PVEL conducted rigorous tests higher than the IEC certification standard through six rigorous reliability tests, including a thermal cycling test (TC600), damp heat test (DH2000), mechanical stress test sequence (MSS), light-induced degradation (LID)+ light and elevated temperature induced degradation (LeTID), and PAN Performance, in order to comprehensively evaluate the reliability and power generation performance of PV modules. Compared to basic tests, the PQP test is more rigorous in terms of testing conditions and sequences. Each test has significant reference for the reliability of modules in practical applications. Its professional, fair, and public test results not only provide strong references for financiers and developers when choosing high-quality modules but also offer an important reference basis for operators to ensure the long-term reliability of modules.

JA Solar continues to focus on innovation and R&D of PV product technology. With excellent product performance and reliable product quality, it is highly favored by global users. For many years, it has been recognized as a Top Brand PV by EUPD Research in multiple regions and countries, such as Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa. This time, it was once again awarded the "Top Performer" module supplier, which further demonstrates the technical and quality advantages of its products and confirms the excellent long-term reliable performance and power generation performance of its modules.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

JA Solar is Named the Top Performer Module Supplier by PVEL for the Eighth Time

JA Solar uvádí na trh novou generaci modulu DeepBlue 4.0 Pro

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.