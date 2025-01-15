JA Solar Named 2025 MENA Region "Top Brand PV" at WFES 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the highly anticipated World Future Energy Summit 2025 (WFES) in Abu Dhabi, the leading international event accelerating sustainability and the global transition to clean energy, JA Solar proudly received the prestigious "Top Brand PV" award for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Presented by EUPD Research, a globally renowned institution in the photovoltaic (PV) industry, this accolade recognizes excellence in product quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the solar energy sector.

This award reflects JA Solar's strong presence and reputation in the MENA market, where the company has made significant contributions to the clean energy transition. Notably, JA Solar recently signed a 1.25GW module supply agreement for the Abydos Phase II project, Africa's largest PV+storage project, in collaboration with project developer AMEA Power, and China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) as EPC. Additionally, JA Solar's investment in a manufacturing facility in Oman further underscores its commitment to supporting the region's renewable energy ambitions.

"We are incredibly honored to be named the 'Top Brand PV' in the MENA region," said Tony Zhu, President of JA Solar's Solar & Storage Business Group. "This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering superior solar solutions and driving the adoption of renewable energy across the globe. We remain steadfast in our mission to pave the way for a greener and more sustainable future."

The "Top Brand PV" title, awarded by EUPD Research, is based on comprehensive surveys and feedback from industry stakeholders, customers, and experts. It highlights JA Solar's outstanding market performance, product quality, and customer-centric approach.

Through its focus on innovation, reliability, and sustainability, JA Solar has cemented its position as a trusted partner in the global PV industry. As the MENA region advances towards clean energy, JA Solar is dedicated to empowering communities and industries with state-of-the-art solar solutions.

