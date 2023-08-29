JA Solar Supplies Modules for South Korea's First n-Type Grid-Connected Project

BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As an industry leader in the n-type product era, JA Solar recently supplied 3MW of n-type modules for the Atae/Taejun/Yueun photovoltaic (PV) power plant project in Jindo-gun, Jeollanam-do, South Korea. The project was successfully connected to the grid in May of this year, making it the first n-type grid-connected project in South Korea. Since its operation, the excellent power generation performance has been highly praised.

JA Solar first entered the South Korean market in 2011 and established a branch in Seoul in 2018. With its high-efficiency products and high-quality services, the company has maintained a steady presence in the local PV market and supplied modules for South Korea's largest wind-solar hybrid project, the largest bifacial PERC PV power project, etc. JA Solar's DeepBlue 3.0 series was among the first of its kind to win the  KS Certification and the Highly Durable Eco-friendly Solar Module, demonstrating the high competitiveness of the company's products in the local market. In the future, JA Solar will further leverage its product and technology advantages to provide customers with better-localized services and promote the development of the South Korean PV market.

