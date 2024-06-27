Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Presents 46th National Convention July 23-28, 2024 in Minneapolis

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated, the most prominent African American family organization, is pleased to announce its 46th National Convention, July 23 through July 28, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The theme is "Celebrating A Masterpiece of Life, Love, Leadership, & Legacy."

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. holds biennial national conventions. The 2024 National Convention will present signature events, honor Jack and Jill's notable alumni, and provide engaging opportunities with the organization's partners. Key events include a teen leadership summit, community health fair, national legislative luncheon, programming luncheon, sports-themed family night, special closing gala, and pre-national convention memorial luncheon – "Advocating For Justice, Inspiring Change: Remembering the Legacy of George Floyd." Civil rights activist and attorney Benjamin Crump will be the memorial luncheon keynote speaker. "Your Health, Your Legacy – A Health Fair Empowering You To Make A Difference" is open to the public and will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Tuesday, July 23, 12:30 PM/CDT to 3:00 PM/CDT.

Featured 46th National Convention entertainers and special guests include iconic drummer and percussionist Shelia E., DJ Vince Adams, pioneering music group Bell Biv DeVoe, musicians Gritz and Jelly Butter, gospel recording artist Tramaine Hawkins, and actor Jay Ellis.

"We are so very grateful for this opportunity to bring our Jack and Jill Families together for our 46th National Convention in Minneapolis, Minnesota," said National President Kornisha McGill Brown. "This convention promises to be a memorable gathering where we will celebrate our rich history, strengthen our bonds, and chart a course for the future of our organization."

ABOUT JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA, INC.

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. was founded in 1938 to nurture future African American leaders by stimulating the growth and development of children through educational, cultural, civic, recreational, health and social programs inspired by mothers. Through its 262 chapters organized in seven regions across the United States, Jack and Jill is considered the largest African American family organization in the nation representing 70,000 family members which includes, mother members, fathers, and children ages two through 19. For more information about Jack and Jill of America, Inc. please visit jackandjillinc.org or @jackandjillinc on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, or LinkedIn: Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

