Jason Camper's Debut Title, Thrivin: The American Dream, Garners Rave Reviews

Since its official launch on July 13 on amazon.com , barnesandnoble.com and in bookstores nationwide, well over 10,000 copies of Thrivin' have already been sold. It has been voted No. 1 and currently ranks in the Top 10 for new releases in multiple categories. Thrivin' is predicted to be a New York Times best seller.

"This book is a must-read for anyone who is an entrepreneur or thinking of starting a business as well as any student of direct sales," says one Amazon reviewer. "The takeaways are a lot of applicable business knowledge as well as the motivation that if you want it badly enough and you're willing to do whatever it takes, you can become incredibly successful."

In 2012, together with Co-CEO Paul Gravette, Jason founded Le-Vel, a cloud-based direct sales company that reached its first billion in sales less than five years after its founding and its second billion just two years later. Sales of the company's signature THRIVE product line took off largely through word of mouth. Today, Le-Vel has become one of the direct selling industry's most remarkable success stories, with more than 10 million customers, nearly $3 billion in sales and 30 patents. In addition to serving at the helm of a transformative global wellness brand, Jason's also a passionate philanthropist who dedicates himself to helping others – through motivation and partnership – live the kind of lives they deserve. Thrivin' is a practical guide for creating the vision you need to steer through adversity, stay focused on your goals and achieve success in work and in life.

With his approachable, humble nature, Jason has the ability to connect with and inspire audiences large and small. He's among the speakers scheduled to appear at Direct Selling University in October and is slated to appear on several podcasts to discuss his unconventional path to success.

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Southeast Asia.

