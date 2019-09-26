Jazz Up Meal Prep with New Zatarain's® Garden District Kitchen Brown Rice and Bean Mixes

Inspired by the international influences that have shaped New Orleans cuisine including French, Spanish, Italian, and Latin flavors, there are plenty of varieties to keep meals interesting.

Five New Zatarain's Garden District Kitchen Varieties Available:

Roasted Garlic Adobo Brown Rice with Black Beans: Inspired by Caribbean influences, combines the bold flavor of fire-roasted bell peppers, savory onions and roasted garlic along with brown rice and black beans.

Parmesan Garlic Brown Rice with White Beans: As a tribute to the city's Italian heritage, we've taken rich, nutty parmesan, garlic and ground black pepper and added them to whole grain brown rice, white beans and kale.

Salsa Verde Brown Rice with Red Beans : Bright, tangy lime, zesty cumin and jalapeno combine with brown rice and red beans to express New Orleans cuisine's Latin influence.

Spanish Style Brown Rice with Bell Peppers and White Beans: The Spanish left their mark on New Orleans as enjoyed in this combination of perfectly spiced brown rice, bell peppers and white beans!

Lemon Butter and Herb Brown Rice with White Beans: Easy-to-prepare whole grain brown rice and white beans flavored with rich butter, fragrant basil and zesty lemon, showcasing French influence on New Orleans cuisine and culture.

Garden District Kitchen mixes are perfect alone as a meatless meal, on the side, or mixed into an easy weeknight dish with just a few ingredients that will become your family's new favorites like Parmesan Garlic Rice with Chicken & Spinach or a Savory Mushroom, Bacon and Roasted Garlic Adobo Rice. Create your own signature "power bowls" for lunch or dinner by topping the prepared rice mix with your favorite veggies and proteins – so everyone gets what they want!

Try one of these suggested bowls to get you started:

Garden District Kitchen Parmesan Garlic Brown Rice with White Beans topped with baby arugula, bell pepper strips, zucchini, chopped tomatoes, green onions and chopped parsley.

Garden District Kitchen Roasted Garlic Adobo Brown Rice with Black Beans topped with red onion, corn, avocado, sprouts, baby spinach leaves and chopped tomatoes.

The Zatarain's Garden District Kitchen rice mixes are now available in retailers nationwide. Visit zatarains.com to learn more about all five, crave-able flavors.

*Contains no added MSG, except those naturally occurring glutamates.

About Zatarain's

Since 1889, Zatarain's has been the authority on the fun and flavor of New Orleans. From its humble beginnings producing root beer extract, the company has grown to make more than 200 food products from Rice Dinner and Side Dish Mixes, Frozen Entrees, Pasta Mixes, Breadings, Seasonings and Spices to Seafood Boils, Creole Mustard and other products based on authentic New Orleans–Style recipes and seafood preparation. Now, people across the U.S. recognize that to capture the true flavor of New Orleans cuisine, you have to "Jazz It Up with Zatarain's." For information and recipes, visit www.zatarains.com.

Zatarain's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) portfolio brands. As a global leader in flavor, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavor brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

