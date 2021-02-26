Jeep® Announces Starting Prices for the All-new 2021 Grand Cherokee L Lineup

"For 80 years, the Jeep brand has consistently introduced exceptional vehicles that set the benchmark for capability and authenticity, including the debut of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which set the standard for what is expected of a modern SUV," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "The all-new Grand Cherokee L continues to break barriers and push boundaries by ramping up its legendary 4x4 capability, adding a third row of seating for the first time, delivering even more premium on-road manners and providing the most safety and advanced technology features in its class."



The new Jeep Grand Cherokee L has a starting U.S. MSRP of $36,995 for rear-wheel-drive vehicles and $38,995 for 4x4 models (prices exclude $1,695 destination). The lineup consists of four models, Laredo, Limited, Overland and Summit:

2021 Model/Package Starting U.S. MSRP Grand Cherokee L Laredo $36,995 (4x2 V-6)

$38,995 (4x4 V-6) Grand Cherokee L Altitude $40,195 (4x2 V-6)

$42,195 (4x4 V-6) Grand Cherokee L Limited $43,995 (4x2 V-6)

$45,995 (4x4 V-6) Grand Cherokee L Overland $52,995 (4x2 V-6)

$54,995 (4x4 V-6)

$58,290 (4x4 V-8) Grand Cherokee L Summit $56,995 (4x2 V-6)

$58,995 (4x4 V-6)

$62,290 (4x4 V-8) Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve $61,995 (4x4 V-6)

$65,290 (4x4 V-8)

*All prices exclude $1,695 destination charge



Built at the new Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack Plant, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is scheduled to start arriving in Jeep dealerships in the second quarter of 2021.

More legendary 4x4 capability and award-winning powertrains

The state-of-the-art 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is designed inside and out to deliver unmatched capability and composed driving dynamics. Its renowned 4x4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), class-exclusive Jeep Quadra-Lift air suspension now with electronic adaptive damping and Selec-Terrain traction management system instill Grand Cherokee L with the Jeep brand's legendary 4x4 capability. Quadra-Drive II, with rear electronic limited slip differential, is available on the Overland 4x4 model when equipped with the Off-Road Group and standard on Summit models. All three systems are equipped with an active transfer case to improve traction by moving torque to work with the wheel with the most grip. New for the 2021 Grand Cherokee L is a front-axle disconnect, standard on all 4x4 trims.

The all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L offers buyers a choice of two powerful, fuel-efficient and refined engines with proven performance for any driving situation. Standard across the lineup is the all-aluminum 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 290 horsepower and 257 lb.-ft. of torque. Buyers who want more power can opt for the award-winning 5.7-liter V-8, rated at 357 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque. The V-8 engine is optional for Overland and Summit (4x4 models only). Both award-winning engines are paired with the durable, robust TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, which enhances fuel economy and delivers crisp and smooth gear changes. The V-8 model delivers class-leading towing capacity of up to 7,200 pounds.

Most advanced, high-tech safety and security features in its class

Designed to maximize overall passenger safety, comfort and convenience, Jeep Grand Cherokee L packs a powerful punch with next-generation features and technologies that make it a stand out in the full-size SUV segment.



The all-new Grand Cherokee L delivers the most advanced, high-tech safety and security features in its class, with more than 110 innovative applications of technologies and ample standard content across the entire lineup.



The Grand Cherokee L introduces Active Driving Assist (Level 2) for hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving using lane-centering with adaptive cruise control. Available on Overland and standard on Summit models, the system uses multiple sensors, including radars and cameras, to dictate appropriate roads for the technology.



A night vision camera is also available on Overland and Summit models and uses thermographic technology to augment the reach of the Grand Cherokee L's headlamps. Infrared sensors search for the heat signatures of pedestrians and animals in the road ahead, at distances up to 219 yards (200 meters).

The most technologically equipped Jeep Grand Cherokee ever features significant next-generation innovations, including the most advanced Uconnect system ever, rear-seat monitoring camera, digital rearview mirror, full-color windshield HUD, front-row wireless charging pad for devices and an available premium 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio system.

The all-new Uconnect 5 system, standard across the 2021 Grand Cherokee lineup, includes a 10.1-inch digital display and intuitive user experience. The system delivers operating speeds that are five times faster when compared to the previous generation. The advanced system also delivers customizable user profiles, standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Alexa "Home to Car" functionality.

The new Grand Cherokee L also gives owners a bird's-eye view of precious cargo, courtesy of the rear-seat monitoring camera available on Limited, Overland and Summit models. The system projects a best-in-class, high-definition image and delivers several segment-exclusive features, including a clear view of second-row, rear-facing child seat occupants, a split-view display and a unique "zoom-to-seat" function.

A digital rearview camera system, optional on Limited models and above, replaces the conventional rearview mirror with a 9.2-inch-wide LCD that shows real-time video from a rear-facing camera. Unlike a conventional rearview mirror, the new digital camera system offers a view that is unobstructed by the D-pillars or rear seats. When not in use as a display, the screen reverts back to a reflective mirror.

Additionally, a windshield HUD is available on Overland models and above. The full-color display is configurable up to 10 inches and provides key vehicle information to the driver, including speed, speed limit, navigation and driver assist systems (when equipped).

Debuting first on the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is a premium McIntosh audio system. Available on Overland and Summit models and standard with the Summit Reserve Package, the advanced, high-performance audio system features a 17-channel amplifier with a maximum output of 950 watts and 19 speakers, including a 10-inch subwoofer, to envelope vehicle occupants in high-definition sound.

2021 Grand Cherokee L Laredo

The Grand Cherokee Laredo boasts an all-new design and comes loaded with standard features at a starting U.S. MSRP of $36,995 for rear-wheel drive and $38,995 for 4x4 models.

The Laredo model features a new, exquisitely crafted and spacious interior that highlights premium materials and next-generation technologies, including standard 10-inch display screens across the instrument panel. Upon entry, drivers are greeted with a new, 10.25-inch frameless digital cluster with nearly two dozen menus for driver personalization.

Laredo also features the new five-times-faster Uconnect 5 system with a 10.1-inch digital display and an 8.4-inch high-definition touchscreen. The system offers a customizable, one-touch home screen, five user profiles and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To enhance connectivity, the Grand Cherokee L delivers a class-leading total of 12 USB Type A and new Type C ports for all three rows. Type C ports allow devices to charge up to four times faster. Third-row single USB ports are available on Laredo and standard on Limited and up.

Designed to maximize overall passenger comfort, all Grand Cherokee L models, including Laredo, deliver unsurpassed third-row capacity, increased cargo volume and class-leading legroom in the second row. Inside, premium seating includes room for six or seven passengers. The second row comes with standard "tip and slide" bucket seats that can be easily moved to create expansive passage to the third row.

Laredo comes equipped with ample standard safety and security features, including Full-speed Collision Warning with active brake and pedestrian/cyclist detection, Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane management, lane departure warning, advanced brake assist, Blind-spot Monitoring, rear park assist sensors and more. Additional standard safety features include passive entry, automatic headlamps, daytime running LED reflector headlamps and LED taillamps.

The Laredo model is powered by the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with 290 horsepower and 257 lb.-ft. of torque paired with the standard TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission. It also features standard 18-inch aluminum wheels, heated fold-away mirrors with heating element and blind spot indicator, roof rails, cloth seats with power eight-way driver and manual front-passenger with driver lumbar adjuster, automatic dual-zone automatic temperature controls, all-new leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with audio control and paddle shifters, and integrated voice command with Bluetooth.

All Jeep Grand Cherokee L models come standard with the Jeep Wave® premium owner loyalty program. Complimentary membership benefits include three free oil changes and tire rotations during the first 36 months of ownership, no-charge same-day vehicle rental for routine maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance and other support services.

The Laredo model's available Altitude Package has a starting U.S. MSRP of $43,995 and adds distinct Black Gloss appearance details, including 20-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Gloss Black exterior accents and badging, roof rails and a unique seven-slot grille. Other functional features include remote start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, adjustable height liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, 115-volt power outlet and third-row USB ports.

2021 Grand Cherokee L Limited

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited model builds on the many standard features of the Laredo model and starts at a U.S. MSRP of $43,995 for the rear-wheel-drive Pentastar V-6 gas-powered model. Starting U.S. MSRP for a 4x4 Limited model with the Pentastar V-6 is $45,995.

The Limited model builds on Laredo's upscale design and modern amenities, while taking capability and comfort to the next level. Limited 4x4 models come standard with the class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system, which offers five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand) to provide optimized calibrations for any given driving scenario.

The Limited model's sophisticated interior features standard Capri leather seats and several premium convenience features, including power eight-way driver seat with memory and power four-way driver/front-passenger lumbar adjuster with memory and heated steering wheel.

Heated seats in the first two rows with three-level configurable controls for personalized passenger comfort are standard on Limited, Overland and Summit models. The Limited model also features a six-speaker sound system with active noise cancellation and single-color ambient interior lighting for the instrument panel and front and rear doors.

Standard exterior features include automatic high-beam headlamps, new premium LED fog lamps, power Gloss Black mirrors with a heating element, blind-spot indicator, memory and supplemental turn signals.

Other standard convenient features include remote start, universal garage door opener and a new adjustable height power liftgate.

2021 Grand Cherokee L Overland

Built for both on- and off-road adventures, the Grand Cherokee L Overland model has a starting U.S. MSRP of $52,995 for the rear-wheel-drive Pentastar V-6 model. Starting U.S. MSRP for a 4x4 Overland model with Quadra-Lift air suspension and the Pentastar V-6 is $54,995. When equipped with the optional V-8 engine that delivers 357 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque and a class-leading towing capacity of up to 7,200 pounds, the starting U.S. MSRP is $58,290.

The Overland 4x4 model adds Jeep's Quadra-Trac II system, which adjusts torque distribution and will continue to reactively make corrections if tire slip occurs. When wheel slippage is detected, as much as 100% of available torque is instantly routed to the axle with the most traction.

Premium interior comfort and convenient amenities are prominent with Overland models. Enhancements include Nappa leather seats and door panels, ventilated front seats, leather-stitched instrument panel, upgraded Uconnect 5 system with navigation and premium Alpine audio system with nine speakers, subwoofer and 506-watt amplifier. Also standard is new ambient lighting with a five-color selection that casts an inviting glow along the entire instrument panel, as well as the front and rear doors for a personalized sensory experience.

Standard exterior upgrades for Overland include 20-inch aluminum wheels with Black Noise pockets, a new, unique Overland appearance, chrome front tow hooks, Gloss Black roof rack with Bright Stainless insert, rain-sensing windshield wipers, trailer towing, approach-lit door handles, rearview mirror puddle lighting, power-folding multifunctional Gloss Black mirrors with Bright Chrome insert, auto-tilt down in reverse, auto-dimming glass on driver's side and courtesy lighting, windshield wiper deicer and passive entry. A Gloss Black roof is available for the first time on Overland models.

Length-adjustable cushions for the front row are introduced on Overland models, which is a company first. A power-folding third-row bench seat is also standard. Overland also features a new electronic remote release in the rear cargo area to quickly and effortlessly fold the second row flat.

Other unique features standard on Overland include a hands-free, foot-activated adjustable power liftgate and CommandView dual-pane sunroof with a power sunshade.

When equipped with the available Off-Road Group, the Trail Rated Overland 4x4 model adds the Quadra-Drive II system, high-strength steel skid plates, electronic limited slip differential rear axle, 18-inch aluminum wheels and rugged, all-season performance tires. The Selec-Terrain system and Hill-descent Control, which works both in forward and reverse, are standard on Overland.

2021 Grand Cherokee L Summit

For customers seeking the peak of capability and luxury in an SUV, with premium materials and class-exclusive features, the state-of-the-art Grand Cherokee L Summit starts at a U.S. MSRP of $56,995 for rear-wheel drive and $58,995 for 4x4 models. Grand Cherokee L introduces a new premium package, Summit Reserve, with a starting U.S. MSRP of $61,995.

The Summit is packed with premium appointments, such as Nappa leather seats with quilted seat bolsters and perforated seat inserts on all three rows, Absolute Oak wood and leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel and Berber floor mats. First-row seats with new power 16-way adjustable position with memory and lumbar are standard on Summit. Also new and offered for the first time on Grand Cherokee is front-row seat massage that includes five customizable profiles with three levels of pressure intensity.

Passenger comfort is elevated in Summit models with new four-zone automatic temperature control, which has the capability to select different fan levels and modes for individual passengers in the first and second rows. The system also offers four different temperature settings. Additional interior touches unique to the Summit model include a new, second-row floor console with two illuminated cup holders and two-tier armrest with additional storage for mobile devices.

Exterior touches include 20-inch polished cast-aluminum wheels in Mid-Gloss Clear, unique Summit-specific LED fog lamps, power-folding multifunction Gloss Black mirrors with a Platinum insert and new 360-degree camera, illuminated door sills and roof rack with Fine Silver rails and Gloss Black insert.



Additional standard safety features on Summit models include:

Active Driving Assist

Drowsy Driver Detection

Intersection Collision Assist

Traffic Sign Recognition

360-degree Surround View Camera with front and rear lens washers

Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist

The new Summit Reserve Package sets the benchmark for luxury in the full-size SUV segment. Premium hand-wrapped, quilted Palermo leather, ventilated front and second-row seats, memory and massage front seats and choice of a new Tupelo interior color add distinguishable details to the model. Also unique to the Summit Reserve Package is genuine open-pore Waxed Walnut wood and premium, wrapped, suede-like fabric on the A-pillars and headliner. For the first time on Grand Cherokee, 21-inch wheels come standard with the Summit Reserve Package. Also standard is superior audio delivered through the 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio sound system.



Jeep Wave customer care program

The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including all trims on the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. The premium owner loyalty program is filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks, including:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

