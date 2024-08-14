Jeep® Brand Announces Starting Prices for 2025 Compass Lineup - Two 4x4 Capable Models Loaded With Standard Content and Safety Features Priced Below $30,000

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. , Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) now available for the 2025 Jeep® Compass lineup, which includes Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk

With a starting U.S. MSRP of $27,495 , Compass Sport and Latitude both priced below $30,000 , Limited and Trailhawk also competitively repositioned for the 2025 model year

, Compass Sport and Latitude both priced below , Limited and Trailhawk also competitively repositioned for the 2025 model year Compass Latitude adds standard heated seats, heated steering wheel and remote start

The Jeep® brand is bringing legendary 4x4 performance and even more value to the 2025 Jeep Compass lineup. With a starting U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $27,495, Compass now offers two well-equipped trims below $30,000 MSRP, plus several other models competitively repositioned for the new model year.

The Jeep® brand is bringing legendary 4x4 performance, refinement, advanced technology and even more value to the 2025 Jeep Compass. With a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $27,495, Compass now offers two well-equipped trims below $30,000 MSRP.

"The 2025 Jeep Compass delivers unmatched 4x4 capability, best-in-class standard horsepower and torque, a stunning, tech-focused interior design and now greater affordability across the entire lineup," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "With more standard content for Latitude and lower price points for both Limited and Trailhawk, all four Compass trims offer outstanding performance and value for our customers."

Pricing for the 2025 Jeep Compass (excludes $1,595 destination):

Model MSPR Sport $27,495 Latitude $29,765 Limited $33,840 Trailhawk $33,990

The 2025 Jeep Compass lineup comes standard with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine for premium on- and off-road manners. The most technologically advanced Jeep Compass ever also offers an available semi-autonomous driving system, Traffic Sign Recognition and 360-degree surround view camera systems.

Standard safety and security features on all trims include Drowsy Driver Detection, Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, Active Lane Management, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection. Next-generation technologies offered on Compass include an available 10.25-inch frameless full-color thin-film transistor (TFT) digital cluster – one of the largest in the segment, 10.1-inch digital infotainment touchscreen, the award-winning Uconnect 5 with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an available wireless charging pad.

The 2025 Jeep Compass is available in Sport, Latitude (Altitude Package available), Limited (High Altitude Package available) and Trailhawk. Vehicles arrive at U.S. Jeep dealerships this fall.

Jeep Wave

Jeep Wave is a premium owner loyalty program filled with exciting benefits and perks, including worry-free maintenance at no additional cost. Jeep Wave was created to bring owners steadfast care and dedicated support. All Jeep brand vehicles and trims, including all trims of the 2025 Jeep Compass, are automatically enrolled upon purchase.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4. All Jeep brand vehicles in North America will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis