Jo Malone London Launches New Hair & Body Wash to the Cypress & Grapevine collection

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Jo Malone London

May 01, 2026, 09:29 ET

LONDON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One scent, many expressions. Jo Malone London expands its bestselling Cypress & Grapevine collection. Joining the line-up is a 30ml edition of the refined, distinctive and bold cologne alongside a versatile hair & body wash.

The aromatic notes of cypress trees unite with the warmth of grapevine and the sensuality of amber in this fresh and woody fragrance. See the world with the 30ml fragrance, sized just right for hand luggage and washbags alike.

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Jo Malone London Male Ambassador: Tom Hardy
Jo Malone London Male Ambassador: Tom Hardy

Top: Cypress
Heart: Grapevine
Base: Amber

Elevate daily routines with the hair & body wash, created with conditioning ingredients and gentle cleansers. The clear gel foams to cleanse and nourish, leaving skin and hair scented with Cypress & Grapevine.

The Cypress & Grapevine collection:

Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense 30ml
Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense 50ml
Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense 100ml
Cypress & Grapevine Body & Hand Wash
Cypress & Grapevine Hair & Body Wash
Cypress & Grapevine All Over Body Spray
Cypress & Grapevine Classic Candle

The Cypress & Grapevine additions will be available online at jomalone.co.uk and in-store from May 2026.
Follow Jo Malone London on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest @JoMaloneLondon #MrMalone

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970834/Jo_Malone_London_Tom_Hardy.jpg

SOURCE Jo Malone London

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