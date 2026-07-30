JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL ANNOUNCES CALLUM TURNER AS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

Johnnie Walker Blue Label partners with Callum as he celebrates the milestones and the pursuit of progress, on and off the screen

LONDON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker Blue Label, the iconic luxury Scotch Whisky, is today announcing acclaimed actor and style icon, Callum Turner, as Global Ambassador. Marking the beginning of a year-long partnership celebrating progress, craftsmanship and the moments that matter, the collaboration will help attract new audiences for the whisky, while cementing it in global pop culture.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label partners with Callum as he celebrates the milestones and the pursuit of progress, on and off the screen

Recognised for his quietly magnetic screen presence and effortless style, the Johnnie Walker Blue Label partnership shows Callum taking fans into the celebrations, rituals and reflections that mark the moments that matter - echoing the rarity and refinement that characterise Johnnie Walker Blue Label itself.

With three summer films and a television series on the horizon, Callum's rise is impressive. Callum can currently be seen on the big screen in the independent features, "Rose Bush Pruning" and "Rose of Nevada" and will star in the upcoming, highly anticipated romantic comedy, One Night Only. Next year, he will be seen as the male lead in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Neuromancer - a career trajectory that aligns with the kind of progress Johnnie Walker has been championing for over two centuries.

The collaboration celebrates Callum as a leading man in a series of unguarded videos and intimate portraits as he raises a glass, putting Johnnie Walker Blue Label at the heart of every celebration, big or small.

Callum will travel to Scotland on a trip of discovery as he uncovers a remarkable whisky shaped by rarity, craft and taste, revealing the extraordinary lengths the Master Blender goes to in sourcing whiskies of sufficient depth and character. The trip and other moments across the year demonstrate why Johnnie Walker Blue Label is the ultimate toast for the moments that matter.

Callum Turner said:

"The ethos of Johnnie Walker Blue Label is one that I've always admired. With only one in ten thousand casks ever making it in, that level of care is what sets it apart. Blue Label is the first bottle I reach for when celebrating with my mates, and now to officially be in partnership is a real honour"

Beyond his respected film career, Callum's influence spans fashion and contemporary culture, making him one of the defining talents of his generation. His understated confidence, authenticity and enduring pursuit of excellence embody the values that have defined Johnnie Walker Blue Label for generations.

Neil Shah, Global Brand Director, Johnnie Walker:

"For over 200 years, Johnnie Walker has championed progress in all its forms, and Johnnie Walker Blue Label stands as its ultimate expression. Callum embodies that same spirit: quietly persistent, endlessly dedicated to his craft, forging his own path while staying true to his roots.

We're proud to welcome him to the Johnnie Walker Blue Label family as he enters the next chapter of his journey, celebrating his continued rise as an icon of style and screen through the Keep Walking spirit."

Whether celebrating a personal milestone or gathering with those who matter most, Johnnie Walker Blue Label is crafted for moments worth savouring. Made from some of Scotland's most treasured whiskies, its exceptional depth of character and remarkable smoothness have made it the whisky of choice for life's most meaningful celebrations.

Only 1 in 10,000 casks from Johnnie Walker's unparalleled reserves of aging Scotch, including some from long-closed 'ghost' distilleries, is considered to have the remarkable depth of character needed for Blue Label.

Follow @JohnnieWalker on Instagram for updates throughout the partnership.