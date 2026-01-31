JOHNNIE WALKER TOASTS MUSIC'S BIGGEST WEEKEND WITH THE GO GO HIGHBALL

A star-studded weekend of events puts the Johnnie Walker Black Label 'Go Go Highball' center stage.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Johnnie Walker, the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand (IWSR 2024), celebrates in Los Angeles with activations inspired by partner Sabrina Carpenter across music's biggest weekend.

Sabrina Carpenter's signature Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktail – The Go Go Highball – becomes the cocktail of the moment to toast to this year's achievements in music.

Johnnie Walker serves as exclusive spirits partner at major weekend events, with surround-sound presence at the weekends' biggest parties.

For a limited time, the Johnnie Walker Black Label Go Go Highball will be available at select Los Angeles bars including Melrose Umbrella, Roger Room and Hotel Figueroa

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, Johnnie Walker, the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand (IWSR 2024), is celebrating music's biggest night in Los Angeles inspired by global partner, GRAMMY Award-winning artist and international superstar Sabrina Carpenter – with her signature serve – the Go Go Highball – set to become the drink of the moment.

Johnnie Walker lights up the skyline of Los Angeles with large scale animations to celebrate music’s biggest weekend.

As part of the next phase of this iconic partnership, originally announced in summer 2025, Johnnie Walker is celebrating with partner Sabrina Carpenter, who is nominated for 6 GRAMMY awards, with a weekend of high-impact moments across the city – from a striking cocktail projection to head-turning pre-and-post party experiences with Universal Music Group official weekend events and more. Landing squarely at the intersection of music, culture and celebration, Johnnie Walker is showing up at the biggest moment in the music calendar, continuing to partner with cultural trailblazers, and injecting new energy into the whisky category.

The Go Go Highball – Sabrina Carpenter's signature Johnnie Walker Black Label serve inspired by a track on her latest album – was the centerpiece of Johnnie Walker celebrations during music's biggest weekend. Kicking off the awards' weekend in style, Johnnie Walker lit up the skyline of Los Angeles with large scale animations, and hosted a Sabrina Carpenter-inspired exclusive party at the legendary Max and Helen's on Larchmont Boulevard. The Los Angeles hotspot was transformed into a fantasyland with cherry-themed décor and floral accents blending pop romance, playful glamour and after-hours indulgence.

Throughout the weekend, Johnnie Walker is taking center stage as the exclusive spirits partner at some of the city's biggest, most star-studded pre-and-post celebration events – making the Go Go Highball the must-have drink for the industry's leading music labels, nominees and winners.

In a whimsical nod to Sabrina's sparkling style and the weekend's red carpet glamour, Johnnie Walker has also created a bespoke crystal embellished Highball clutch bag as a memento of the weekend for friends of the brand.

For a limited time across Los Angeles, and to celebrate this big weekend, the Johnnie Walker Black Label Go Go Highball will also be available for consumers to try at select bars including Melrose Umbrella, Roger Room and Hotel Figueroa.

Evolving the Johnnie Walker x Sabrina Carpenter Partnership

"This moment is the perfect celebration of our partnership with Sabrina: raising a Go Go Highball to her progress and the incredible milestones she has achieved as an artist, against the backdrop of music's biggest weekend" said John Williams, Global Head of Whiskey at Diageo. "Working hand-in-hand with the newest voice in the Johnnie Walker story, we're excited to continue bringing a vibrant energy to the whisky experience."

This weekend of collaborative celebration marks a significant and exciting evolution in the partnership between Johnnie Walker and Sabrina Carpenter, which originally launched ahead of the Short n' Sweet tour in August 2025.

By partnering with voices like Sabrina, the brand continues to tell unique stories of progress and reshape the future of how and where people enjoy Johnnie Walker Black Label, from iconic stadiums and music venues to nightlife destinations across Los Angeles and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874019/Johnnie_Walker.jpg