Jonas Groes named EveryMatrix Group Co-CEO

MALTA, Europe, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Groes, highly experienced technology, finance and policy leader will become co-CEO of EveryMatrix from January 1st 2026 alongside company Co-Founder Ebbe Groes.

A long-time advisor, Jonas will join his brother at the beginning of the New Year to lead the business as it continues to scale and provide advanced turnkey platform technology to an increasing number of the world's biggest brands and lotteries.

Jonas Groes (left) and Ebbe Groes (right), Co-CEO (from Jan 1st 2026) and Co-CEO & Co-Founder, EveryMatrix

Jonas has a long and distinguished business career including the last 10 years as Partner of EY's Nordic Consulting practice consisting of more than 1,200 people leading high-level projects with a focus on strategy, innovation and digitalisation towards major Government and infrastructure clients.

He is a results-driven leader with extensive experience in both public and privately owned companies with strong knowledge of technology, finance and policy. He will be based in Copenhagen, Denmark where EveryMatrix has recently opened an office.

Ebbe Groes, Co-Founder and Group CEO, EveryMatrix, said: "As the company's growth continues, tripling our headcount in the last five years, and as we work with more of the largest gaming brands and lotteries, I needed to find someone who knows what it takes to scale a business and reach the ambitious targets we have for the next five years.

"Doing this means I will have more time to work on strategy and execute all the things we want to do to become a global top three tier-1 technology provider by 2030."

"To share a CEO position requires complete trust at both personal and professional level. Jonas is the perfect candidate and I know he will go on to do amazing things at EveryMatrix. I'm very excited to soon be sharing the CEO position with him."

Jonas Groes said: "Stepping into this role at EveryMatrix alongside my brother Ebbe is a dream come true. What he, Stian Hornsletten, and the rest of the team have built is nothing short of phenomenal and I've seen close hand just what it takes. We work well together and our differences and combined strengths complement one another. I can't wait to get started."

