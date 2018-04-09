Joseph A. Spinelli Joins Ankura as Senior Managing Director

Mr. Spinelli brings decades of public and private expertise to Ankura and will lend a unique and singular perspective to the government, investigative, and compliance advisory offerings at the firm. Among Mr. Spinelli's accomplishments during his tenure as the Inspector General of New York State, he supervised all fraud and corruption investigations for state government agencies and authorities, co-authored the New York State Internal Control Act of 1987, and consulted with the states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana in forming their inspectors general offices. While working with the FBI for 10 years, he oversaw a federal investigation of hate crimes in a religious community, directed the FBI's investigation of organized crime's involvement in professional boxing, and served as case agent in the investigation and prosecution of a US Congressman in the FBI's "ABSCAM" investigation.

Beyond his government roles, Mr. Spinelli has served as the financial monitor for various institutions and projects including The Cooper Union, Administration for Children's Services (ACS), post-9/11 World Trade Center clean-up, The Children's Place, and conducted investigations and risk assessments around the FCPA in Argentina, Brazil, China, Korea, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Spinelli is actively involved with a number of charitable organizations, including the Urban Dove, Prep for Prep, and the Office of Inspector General scholarship program. Mr. Spinelli is also a noted public speaker and guest lecturer, with prior engagements including Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, New York University, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Mercy College, Albany Law School, and St. John's University.

Philip Daddona, Co-President at Ankura, said, "We are honored to have Joe joining us as a Senior Managing Director at Ankura. Not only does Joe have an impressive professional background that aligns seamlessly with Ankura's offerings, but he will undoubtedly strengthen our company from the inside out by serving as a role model and leader for those who work with him. Joe is universally known to have the highest integrity in our field, and also applies his upstanding character to a wide range of charitable initiatives. These are traits that truly embody the spirit of Ankura and we are thrilled to have someone with Joe's expertise and track record as a part of our firm."

"I am delighted to be joining Ankura, a firm with an impressively diversified and specialized set of industry leaders focused on providing the best counsel to clients," said Joe Spinelli. "I look forward not only to working with these experts, but also to developing and connecting with Ankura's younger talent to help ensure the firm's continued growth now and into the future."

