J.S. Held Announces Strategic Leadership Expansion Within Rapidly Growing Global Construction Advisory Practice

JERICHO, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held expands the strategic leadership team overseeing its rapidly growing Construction Advisory practice. Learn more about the team expansion here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EmBcSp-j3YA.

J.S. Held's Global Construction Advisory Practice provides technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to clients involved in engineering and construction projects and disputes, including delay, quantum, and standard of care. Under the leadership of Mark Cohen, a 33-year expert in dispute resolution, project advisory, claims analysis, and risk management spanning a wide range of domestic and international projects, the expanded leadership team, structured to advise clients globally, includes:

North America Lead – Wiley Wright, who has over 40 years of experience, specializing in forensic accounting and analyzing economic damages focusing on construction, government contracts, and environmental remediations and allocations.

Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia Lead – Gary Kitt, who is a highly experienced Chartered Quantity Surveyor, Chartered Builder, Chartered Arbitrator and FIDIC certified Adjudicator with over 40 years of experience in building and engineering projects worldwide.

Spain and Latin America Lead – Enrique Abiega, who combines experience as an Industrial Engineer and an MBA (Hons) from INSEAD. Enrique has more than 20 years of experience working for employers and contractors in contract & claim management, tendering, and dispute resolution & litigation processes.

Our Construction Advisory team of nearly 200 professionals serves clients and provides expert testimony in more than 15 languages, leveraging decades of technical knowledge and field experience to assist on projects at all levels and phases of construction. From project inception to execution, every successful project results from a comprehensive plan and consistent support. Our Project Support Services team within Construction Advisory is a market leader providing owner's representation, project management, scheduling, and estimating services across the United States. Our Dispute Resolution team provides unparalleled advisory and expert testimony services to clients involved in complex construction disputes, litigations, and arbitrations around the world.

Our global resources, capabilities, and experience have allowed us to support thousands of projects, across multiple sectors in 80+ countries and six continents, on behalf of global & national law firms, international EPC contractors, project owners, major equipment suppliers, and specialist subcontractors.

J.S. Held experts in construction consulting have been recognized as industry thought leaders, viewed by peers and clients as professionals who are eminent quantum, delay, and technical experts. These experts are recognized for their profound knowledge and expertise in handling complex construction challenges and offering objective insights. Our construction experts include professional and chartered engineers, accountants, general contractors, construction management professionals, estimators, quantity surveyors, planners and building code experts, who serve as trusted advisors, providing a diverse portfolio of expertise that helps clients navigate complex matters across a wide range of industries and geographies.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

