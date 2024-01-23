J.S. Held Global Risk Report Reveals Business Opportunities Amid Uncertainty

The J.S. Held Global Risk Report presents actionable insights that support strategic business decision-making. Post this

Populism & The 2024 Election Megacycle

Chinese Economy & Foreign Investment

AI Uncertainty - The Intersection of Innovation, Risk & Regulation

Climate Change, Weather, and Other Natural Disasters

Extraterritorial Expansion of ESG Laws & Policies – Complexities for Responsible Business Management

Political Risk from Government Intervention

The 30-plus technical, scientific, financial, and strategic experts who contributed to the J.S. Held Risk report have collaboratively parsed not only each risk independently but at their unique points of intersection to create a framework to support business decision-making that reveals global business opportunities. "The six macro topics speak to the risk and opportunities that we address with our clients every day, topics that keep CEOs, CFOs, Chief Legal Officers, and Boards of Directors up at night," noted Greg Esslinger, Executive Vice President and Global Investigations Practice Leader.

The report features unique experts' insights into how these significant issues interconnect and the business opportunities that arise from this multidisciplinary and integrated perspective. The depth and breadth of our work in the insurance market provide a strong foundation in risk assessment, data analysis, global awareness, regulatory compliance, technological adaptability, and risk mitigation. Collectively, these skills better equip our experts to assess business risk across diverse geographies, geopolitical landscapes, regulatory frameworks, and technological advancements.

Michael Jacoby of Phoenix Management, a part of J.S. Held, who has advised more than 400 clients in a variety of industries, including roles as an independent director and interim manager for 30 companies, notes, "The J.S. Held Risk Report is unique in that it provides actionable insights to support strategic decision-making."

Consistent with our approach to business advisory, the insights shared in the J.S. Held Risk Report contemplate risk across multiple lines of sight, leveraging the unique combination of technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise from more than 1500 experts on six continents. Experts who serve on corporate boards of directors, former c-suite executives before their advisory career, former attorneys, regulators, and other government officials, credentialed scientists, and engineers, each providing a unique perspective as trusted advisors to more than 8,000 clients a year.

"Our agile, collaborative, and creative client-centric team provides solution-forward advisory to our clients across the globe, no matter the scope or complexity of a project; the J.S. Held Global Risk Report is reflective of the trusted advisor role we have earned over the last fifty years," noted J.S. Held President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathon Held.

If you have any questions or would like to further discuss the risks and opportunities outlined in the report, please email [email protected].

About J.S. Held:

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

Kristi L. Stathis

Global Public Relations

J.S. Held

+1 786 833 4864

[email protected]

SOURCE J.S. Held