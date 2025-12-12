VIENNA, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Vienna's culinary duo KUBUS, Julius Meinl curated a Brunch Club experience exploring contemporary Austrian cuisine infused with the rituals of coffee and tea. The intimate gathering brought eight guests together for a morning centred around a curated multi-course menu and the idea that coffee and tea are more than beverages, but catalysts for connection.

Julius Meinl and KUBUS reinterpret Austrian cuisine in new coffee- and tea-led Brunch Club experience

Elena and Peter, the pair behind KUBUS, merges new gastronomic perspectives with classic techniques, crafting dishes that feel both familiar and fresh. Elena began her career in business and Peter as a professional snowboarder before moving into gastronomy. They bring together experience from renowned kitchens in Austria and beyond, including Michelin-starred Taubenkobel Burgenland, Jordnær Copenhagen and luxury wellness-hotel Steirerhof. Based in Vienna, Elena is currently at R&Bar, and Peter at Espresso Buffet.

"In Austria, coffee rituals are really rituals of time. We slow down, we savour and we connect. Food follows the same philosophy. There is real value in the time devoted to crafting a dish or preparing a coffee and then sharing it with people you enjoy. It is both an act of generosity and a space for creativity. Playing with some Austrian favourites in this context was exciting for us." – Elena Kubiena, KUBUS

A Fresh Take on Austrian Classics

Guests enjoyed a selection of Julius Meinl coffees prepared via espresso machine, Bialetti, AeroPress and Chemex. Menu highlights included:

Buchteln with vanilla sauce infused with Julius Meinl Organic Rooibos Wintery Days loose-leaf tea.

Flambéed pancakes with Julius Meinl Premium Espresso coffee-infused caramel sauce.

coffee-infused caramel sauce. Tafelspitz gently poached in Julius Meinl Organic Treasure of Asia loose-leaf tea with apple horseradish.

with apple horseradish. Black tea–cured eggs in Julius Meinl Organic Assam Gold Tea of Brahmaputra with Sencha Green Tea salt.

of Brahmaputra with salt. Baked pumpkin glazed with Julius Meinl Premium Crema coffee grounds and coffee oil.

coffee grounds and coffee oil. Coffee Knödel with Julius Meinl Premium Crema jus and sauerkraut.

The rise of brunch clubs, high-end hospitality at home

Supper and Brunch clubs have surged in popularity since the pandemic as diners seek intimate, one-off culinary experiences. These curated gatherings, often set in private or unexpected spaces, offer a sense of closeness and instant community beyond a traditional restaurant or café setting.

"There's a fascinating dialogue between what people are creating at home and the innovations happening in cafés and restaurants. People are bringing high-end gastronomy into their homes more than ever, and you can really see it in coffee culture.

It's an exciting moment to rethink how we use coffee and tea as both pairings and ingredients, and the Brunch Club was exactly the right format for it. At the end of the day, coffee and tea are about connection, wherever it's enjoyed, and working with KUBUS allowed us to highlight that in a fresh way." – Andreea Postolache, Global Marketing & Sales Director at Julius Meinl Coffee Group

As a global ambassador of Vienna's Coffee House Culture, Julius Meinl continues to explore new ways to reinterpret rituals of taste and togetherness. The Brunch Club was developed in partnership with Jung von Matt DONAU and produced by Bagage.

About Julius Meinl: Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family trademark for five generations. With more than 160 years of experience in sourcing, blending and roasting, Julius Meinl coffees and teas are sold in over 50,000 hotels, coffee houses and restaurants in 70 countries, and a growing number of retail outlets.

