Jumex's Hydrolit +Advance Recognized as 2026 Product of the Year USA Award Winner

40,000 American Shoppers Voted Jumex's Hydrolit +Advance as Most Innovative Product in the Hydration Category of 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumex announced today that its functional hydration beverage, Hydrolit +Advance, has been recognized as a 2026 Product of the Year USA Award Winner in the Hydration category, as voted on by 40,000 American shoppers nationwide in partnership with Kantar. Renowned as a globally established seal of approval, Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation.

2026 Product of the Year Award USA Winner Jumex Hydrolit +Advance

Jumex created Hydrolit +Advance to meet the growing consumer demand for a high-performance hydration beverage that goes beyond basic rehydration. Unlike many mainstream sports drinks, Hydrolit +Advance includes choline to support cognitive performance and mental focus. The enhanced formulation positions Hydrolit +Advance within the fast-growing functional hydration segment, offering retailers a differentiated option in a competitive set.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from consumers," said Salvi Folch, CEO of Jumex. "Hydrolit +Advance goes beyond hydration, delivering functional benefits that support energy and focus while maintaining the bold flavors our brand is known for. This innovation represents an important step in expanding our presence in the functional hydration category."

"The 2026 Product of the Year winners highlight the next wave of product innovation and the brands setting the pace for what consumers want now," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "We're proud to recognize Jumex's Hydrolit +Advance as a 2026 Product of the Year Award winner, based on votes from 40,000 American consumers who value its quality, innovation, and real-world impact."

Hydrolit +Advance contains five essential ions, including sodium, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and zinc, to restore hydration balance, B Vitamins (B3, B6, B12) to support energy metabolism and overall wellness, and natural caffeine to provide clean, focused energy without a heavy crash. Available in four flavors, including Mango, Fruit Punch, Orange, and Berries, Hydrolit +Advance combines flavor-forward innovation with functional credibility. It is designed to replenish what the body loses through sweat, stress, and everyday activity, supporting active lifestyles, busy schedules, and daily hydration needs.

"This win strengthens Hydrolit +Advance's position in the functional hydration category for retailers and consumers," said Luis Arturo Rojas, International Sales Director for Jumex. "It appeals to both core Jumex consumers and new performance-focused shoppers, giving our retail partners a distinguished and compelling product on shelf."

Hydrolit +Advance is available nationwide at Walmart, and other retailers. For retail distribution inquiries, visit Vilore.com.

About Grupo Jumex:

Grupo Jumex was founded in Mexico more than 60 years ago. It ranks among the top companies with the best reputation in the country. The company produces, markets, and distributes high-quality fruit-based beverages. Its products are available in Mexico, U.S. and many other countries around the world, and include a wide variety of juices, nectars, refreshing beverages, energy drinks and functional beverages.

To learn more, visit www.grupojumex.mx.

About Vilore Foods:

Since 1982, Vilore Foods has been a trusted leader in the import, distribution, and brand development of culturally connected consumer products. Based in San Antonio, TX, Vilore manages a strong portfolio of Hispanic brands such as La Costeña®, Jumex®, and Totis®, while serving as a key distribution partner for global companies. With over 40 years of experience, Vilore provides national distribution, strong retail relationships, and supply chain expertise — helping partners expand their reach and grow efficiently in today's multicultural marketplace.

To learn more, visit www.vilore.com.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar services over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

