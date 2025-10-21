Jungbunzlauer launches highly bioavailable, fully chelated magnesium bisglycinate at SupplySide Global 2025

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in high-quality, sustainable ingredients, is expanding its mineral portfolio with the introduction a fully-reacted magnesium bisglycinate. The new product will launch during SupplySide Global 2025 in Las Vegas, with a simultaneous presentation at CPHI Frankfurt, showcasing Jungbunzlauer's commitment to meeting global demand for premium, science-based mineral solutions.

"Consumers worldwide are showing growing interest in incorporating magnesium into their daily routines, which is reflected in the rising global demand for magnesium bisglycinate," explained Markus Gerhart, Senior Director of the Mineral and Solutions portfolio at Jungbunzlauer. "We're proud to offer this high-quality ingredient that combines high bioavailability with superior technical properties. Our magnesium bisglycinate is specifically designed for excellent flowability and compressibility, making it well-suited to tablet and capsule manufacturing where consistent performance and formulation efficiency are essential."

Produced with the same reliability, expertise and high-quality that define Jungbunzlauer's wider minerals product portfolio, this magnesium bisglycinate is designed to ensure optimal bioavailability while meeting label-friendly and sustainable formulation requirements. This launch completes Jungbunzlauer's magnesium portfolio, offering a full suite of high-quality, bioavailable magnesium solutions within our broader minerals range.

Visit Jungbunzlauer's booth at SupplySide Global 2025, 29–30 October, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas (Booth 2965) to learn more about how Jungbunzlauer's magnesium bisglycinate can perform in your formulations. Our team will also be available at CPHI Frankfurt, Messe Frankfurt (Hall 8, Booth Q55) to discuss technical specification and production applications.

About Jungbunzlauer

Jungbunzlauer is a leading producer of high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and beverage, to nutrition, health, home and personal care, among others. Leading the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, we are a trusted partner offering a diverse portfolio of texturants, acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with state-of-the-art facilities including large-scale fermentation operations across Europe and North America, we proudly serve more than 130 countries worldwide. Founded more than 150 years ago, Jungbunzlauer has grown into a CHF 1.3 billion company, driven by nearly 1,400 dedicated colleagues committed to a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more at www.jungbunzlauer.com.

