K-Beauty Sunscreen Leader Kolmar Korea Expands into Scalp and Hair Sun Care

Expands sun care portfolio with "Scalp Sun Essence" and photoprotective hair composition

Introduces a new method for evaluating UV protection efficacy for hair, published in an international academic journal

SEOUL, South Korea, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolmar Korea, a leading force behind the global K-sunscreen boom, is accelerating its expansion into the next-generation sun care market by extending its expertise beyond skin to include scalp and hair protection.

As the global "skinification" trend continues to grow—encouraging consumers to care for the scalp and hair as an extension of skincare—Kolmar Korea has developed UV protection solutions for the scalp and photoprotective technologies for hair, while also introducing a new evaluation method for measuring hair UV protection efficacy.

A Kolmar Korea researcher tests ‘scalp sun essence’ formulation.

Kolmar Korea recently developed a dedicated scalp sunscreen product, the "Scalp Sun Essence." Offering SPF50+ protection, the product is designed for direct application onto the scalp.

Unlike conventional sunscreens, which are often difficult to use on the scalp or hair due to heavy oil content, the Scalp Sun Essence combines water-soluble and lipophilic UV filters at an optimized ratio to deliver a lightweight texture.

Kolmar Korea plans to expand the category into formats such as mists and sprays, while also developing cleansers for scalp sun care. The company aims to launch the product in Korea this year before expanding globally, including the U.S. market next year.

In addition to scalp care, Kolmar Korea has also developed a "photoprotective hair composition" designed to shield hair from harmful light exposure, including ultraviolet rays.

Hair is continuously exposed to UV radiation and other harmful light, which can cause discoloration, dryness, and breakage over time. However, most conventional haircare products have primarily focused on preventing heat damage rather than light-induced damage.

To address this gap, Kolmar Korea developed technology capable of protecting hair from photodamage using specific silicone oils with large molecular structures and high refractive indices to scatter light effectively. This approach reduces light stabilizers used for photoprotection and olis needed to dissolve them, while still delivering a lightweight feel.

The formulation can also be expanded into multifunctional products by incorporating active ingredients such as biotin, panthenol, and niacinamide, enabling benefits including hair loss symptom relief, scalp soothing, and sebum and pore care.

Kolmar Korea has also proposed a new method for objectively evaluating UV protection efficacy for hair.

Previously, there had been no standardized method for measuring UV protection performance on hair. To address this, the company developed a method that analyzes changes in hair color before and after UV exposure to assess damage levels and measure UV protection performance.

The study was published last year in the international dermatology journal Skin Research and Technology (Impact Factor: 3.2), gaining recognition for its scientific significance.

"As the global sun care market becomes increasingly segmented, demand for scalp and hair protection solutions is growing rapidly," said a representative from Kolmar Korea. "Leveraging our R&D capabilities spanning product development, material innovation, and efficacy evaluation, we aim to lead the next-generation hair sun care market."

Kolmar Korea, which accounts for more than 70% of Korea's sun care market, is widely recognized as a leading player behind the global rise of K-sunscreens. In 2013, the company became the first in the Korean cosmetics industry to obtain OTC certification from the U.S. FDA.

In 2022, Kolmar Korea further strengthened its research capabilities by establishing Korea's first dedicated UV protection research center, the "UV Tech Innovation Lab." More recently, sunscreens co-developed by Kolmar Korea with globally popular K-beauty brands including Beauty of Joseon, SKIN 1004, and Round Lab surpassed 100 million units in cumulative global sales.

SOURCE Kolmar Korea