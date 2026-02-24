Karl Studer's 3 String Cattle Co. Hosts Annual Purebred Bull Sale Featuring ~85 Performance-Bred Bulls

Strong Bulls. Strong Herd. Built to Thrive.

RUPERT, Idaho, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karl Studer's 3 String Cattle Co. announces its Annual Purebred Bull Sale, set for Thursday, February 26, 2026. Approximately 85 purebred bulls will go to sale, each bred for structural soundness, climate resilience, and long-term herd performance. The event is held annually on the fourth Thursday of February and has become a trusted gathering for commercial and purebred producers across the region.

Bred to Perform. Built to Last.

The bulls offered at this year's sale reflect a multi-generational breeding philosophy rooted in practical ranching. Karl Studer and his team at 3 String Cattle Co. select for bulls that hold up under real-world conditions, whether navigating harsh winters or intense summer heat, without sacrificing fertility, longevity, or structural integrity.

"We breed bulls that are designed to withstand all climates," said Karl Studer, founder of 3 String Cattle Co. "Every animal in this sale has been developed with one goal in mind: to make your herd stronger, season after season."

Buyers can expect bulls with sound feet and legs, strong frames, and proven genetics that translate directly to herd profitability. The sale catalog features detailed performance data to help producers make informed decisions aligned with their operational goals.

Heritage, People, Genetics

Guided by the tagline "Heritage. People. Genetics." 3 String Cattle Co. operates from the belief that the land, the families who work it, and the animals raised on it are all connected. Based in Rupert, Idaho, the operation has grown into one of the region's respected purebred cattle programs, drawing producers from across the West who prioritize performance genetics and real-world durability over pedigree alone.

Karl Studer, who grew up in southern Idaho and has spent decades working the land alongside his family, brings the same no-nonsense, results-driven mindset to cattle breeding that has defined his approach to everything he builds. The ranch is a working operation, not a showpiece, and the bulls offered reflect that.

Sale Details

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Inventory: Approximately 85 purebred bulls

Location: 770 N. 150 W., Shoshone, ID 83352

Website: https://3stringcattle.co/purebred-division/

Attend, Request a Catalog, or Learn More

Serious cattlemen are encouraged to attend in person or connect ahead of the sale to request a catalog and review available genetics. 3 String Cattle Co. welcomes commercial and purebred producers looking to invest in bulls that deliver results from day one.

Visit 3stringcattle.co/purebred-division for full sale information, catalog access, and contact details.

About 3 String Cattle Co.

3 String Cattle Co. is a working purebred cattle operation based in Rupert, Idaho, founded by Karl Studer. Operating on the principles of heritage, people, and genetics, the ranch breeds cattle designed for durability, performance, and adaptability across diverse climates and ranching environments. The Annual Bull Sale, held every fourth Thursday of February, is the ranch's signature event, bringing together producers from across the region in search of bulls that make a lasting difference in their herds.

Media Contact:

Jesse Jensen

[email protected]

https://3stringcattle.co

