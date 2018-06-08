"We are excited to partner with goop for their wellness summit that brings together thought leaders to discuss wellness trends," said Jim Taylor, Karma Automotive Chief Revenue Officer. "We build beautiful cars that are ecologically responsible for the benefit of future generations. Participating in 'In goop Health' where leading voices are discussing how to positively impact lives and the world is the perfect fit for Karma."

"In goop Health" taking place June 9 in Los Angeles will feature a custom designed Karma Revero display with a lush floral installation by renowned florist, Bloom & Plume. For more information, please visit goop.com/ingoophealth or follow @goop and #ingoophealth on social media.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive designs, engineers and assembles luxury electric vehicles in Southern California. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karma-automotive-to-support-in-goop-health-wellness-summit-as-the-official-automotive-partner-300662240.html

SOURCE Karma Automotive

Related Links

http://www.karmaautomotive.com

